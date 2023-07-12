Bobby Pierce continued a recent streak of winning national touring series races late Monday night at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.
The Oakwood, Ill., driver captured the $20,000-to-win Key City Clash on the XR Super Series Late Model Series just two days after winning the Dirt Gopher 50 in Spring Valley, Minn. He also won a pair of World of Outlaws series features late in June.
“You just have to try to ride the wave as long as you can,” Pierce said in Victory Lane. “We didn’t win the heat race tonight, and that’s something you’ve got to do. Since we didn’t get that done, to get the win tonight, a little luck went a long way.”
Recommended for you
Pierce started eighth and held off Devin Moran, of Dresden, Ohio, in the 50-lap main event. Moran cashed a check for $10,000, while Brandon Shepard, of New Berlin, Ill., earned $7,000 for third place; Ricky Thornton Jr., of Martinsville, Tenn., made $6,000 for fourth; and Hudson O’Neal cashed $5,500 for fifth.
Pierce raised his point total to 259 for second place in the XR Super Series Late Model Series, 16 behind O’Neal. Mike Marlar, of Winfield, Tenn., sits in third with 242 points after finishing 13th on Monday night.
Ryan Gustin, of Marshalltown, topped the Iowa drivers in the 24-car main event by placing seventh. Oxford’s Chris Simpson finished 14th, Dubuque’s Luke Merfeld took 18th, Mount Vernon’s Chad Simpson finished 21st, and Decorah’s Tyler Bruening wound up 22nd.
Brian Shirley, of Chatham, Ill., won the hard-charger award by improving 15 spots from his starting position to finish eighth.
Jonathan Davenport, of Blairsville, Ga., won the B Feature 1 ahead of Tanner English, of Benton, Ky. Drake Troutman, of Hyndman, Penn., took the B Feature 2 ahead of Brent Larson, of Lake Elmo, Minn.
Monday’s race, the third stop on the XR Super Series Late Model series, attracted 40 drivers from as far away as Pennsylvania, California, Texas and Georgia. The 10-race series resumes July 24-25 at Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb.