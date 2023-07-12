Bobby Pierce
Bobby Pierce celebrates in Victory Lane on Monday after winning the $20,000-to-win Key City Clash on the XR Super Series Late Model Series at Dubuque Speedway.

 Paul Misner For the Telegraph Herald

Bobby Pierce continued a recent streak of winning national touring series races late Monday night at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.

The Oakwood, Ill., driver captured the $20,000-to-win Key City Clash on the XR Super Series Late Model Series just two days after winning the Dirt Gopher 50 in Spring Valley, Minn. He also won a pair of World of Outlaws series features late in June.

