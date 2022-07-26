It started with wide-open land at grandma and grandpa’s house and an electric bike for his fifth birthday.
Two years later, seven-year-old Knox Palmer, of Farley, Iowa, is set to compete on the biggest stage amateur motocross has to offer.
After winning his age bracket in the North Central Regional on June 17 in Tigerton, Wis., Palmer will compete Aug. 1-6 in the American Motorcyclist Association national championships at Lorretta Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.
“He started riding a pedal bike before he was two and a half without training wheels,” said Knox’s mother, Sarah Palmer. “His dad got him a little electric one when he was younger and he rode that around and as soon as he could put him on a motorbike, he did.”
Knox competes on tracks throughout the summer in the Iowa Moto Series and a select number of races in Illinois. After finishing second in the Iowa state championship last year, Knox currently leads the points standings this summer.
His success prompted an April trip to a regional qualifier in Winterset, Iowa, where he placed first and advanced to one of seven national regional competitions throughout the country, in Tigerton.
“We knew that he loved it,” Sarah said. “But, when we went to the regional, we hoped he’d make it, but we truly weren’t sure. There were kids from Texas and California — and all over the world, really. Some people go all over the country and try to get their kid to qualify.
“We knew he was good here, but my husband and I were like, ‘When we put him up against kids from all over, I don’t know how he is gonna do.’”
Knox quickly proved he could compete with anyone from anywhere.
Needing to place inside the top six out of roughly 50 junior competitors, Knox placed first against a loaded North Central Regional field to move on to next week’s national championships.
“When he went out for his first moto and he took first place, we met back at the camper and we’re like, ‘He has a shot,”’ Sarah said.
A shot not only to win the entire regional, which he did, but a shot to place well next week in Tennessee.
“He also has a shot to place top 10, top five in nationals,” Sarah said. “Knowing that he’s going into it with a first-place finish in his regional gives us some confidence.”
Because the junior motocross season eats up such a large chunk of the summer, the Palmers combine competition journeys into family camping trips. Knox, Sarah, Chris, and youngest son, Kai, pull their camper with them to competitions throughout the summer.
“They line up and they’re competing to win, but then they’re camping all weekend next to each other, running around and playing,” Sarah said. “I always tell people, the best part about moto season is your kids are outside all summer long. Ninety percent of our weekend is just the kids playing outside with other kids and 10 percent is racing. That’s part of what the little kids love about it, too.”
And certainly, no different for young Knox.
“I like playing with friends and jumping,” Knox said.
As a mother, Sarah admits, the jumping part makes her nervous at times, especially with the heightened complexity of the races as Knox competes at higher levels.
“Now that he is starting to get older and jumping higher and the courses are more difficult, it makes me a little more nervous,” Sarah said. “When they are really young, they can’t get that hurt. They’re not that far off the ground and not going that fast. They just sort of tip over.”
Knox, who also plays baseball and soccer when he’s not competing in motocross, said the recipe to his success in such a short time at such a young age is pretty simple.
“I practice a lot,” he said.
The youngster spent three of the last four days whipping around the man-made track built specifically for him and his younger brother on their grandparents’ land.
In typical small-town, Northeast Iowa fashion, the Dyersville and Farley communities have shown their support by donating toward the Palmers upcoming trip to Tennessee. Chris is a former Beckman baseball player and 2003 graduate.
“It’s an extremely expensive sport and we never asked for help until (Knox) made it,” Sarah said. “There are probably 10 local businesses that jumped on board and sent us money. There’s family and friends, we’ve sold like 130 shirts and sweatshirts. All of that helped and it’s all going to help fund the trip down.
“People want to help local kids that are chasing an athletic — or any dream, really. We’re super, super grateful to everybody that’s helped and followed him and are cheering him on from here.”
