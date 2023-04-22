BELLEVUE, Iowa — It was just what the doctor ordered.
Hunter Putman scored 4:03 into the match, and Bellevue added two more goals in a highly competitive, back-and-forth first half as the Comets hung on to defeat Cascade, 3-2, on Friday night at C.C. Hamman Field.
Putman’s early goal was much-needed for a Comets team that had been shut out in its previous three contests.
“The last three games have been tough, so it was nice to get the momentum to start the game out right away,” Putman said.
Ben Meyer (26:21) and Spencer Abbott (35:27) also delivered scores in the first 40 minutes that featured all five goals, the match tied twice and three lead changes.
Tyson Hill (9:06) and Justin Pry (24:09) each netted first-half goals for the Cougars, who played a man short for the match’s entirety.
“I was extremely pleased with my guys for playing together, for playing the hardest they’ve played all year,” Cascade coach Tim Nieman said. “Coming together under these tough circumstances where you have no subs, and you run harder than they’ve ever run before, … extremely impressed with what they did, extremely happy with how they stepped up today.”
The win is just the second for the Comets (2-4) in their first year as a stand-alone program after previously merging with Bellevue Marquette.
“To come out tonight and play hard at home, get that first goal, and then to come back after (Cascade) put two on the board and to finish it out in the second half, just a really good effort all around by our guys,” Bellevue coach Gary Penniston said.
Cascade (0-8), in just its third stand-alone season after previously combining with Western Dubuque, has yet to find the win column in 2023. The Cougars were an impressive 13-13 in their debut seasons of 2021 and 2022, but lost the bulk of its goal scorers from last season.
“They really pulled together today,” Nieman said. “They did it for themselves. They didn’t do it for me. They didn’t do it for anybody else. They want to play their best and be their best and today proved that.”
Putman, competing in his first season on the pitch as a prep, said the Comets have gelled nicely despite being in the infant stages as a program.
“Our team is so fun,” Putman said. “We get along with our coaches, and our guys have a strong bond in school and out of school, on the field and off the field.”
Though all the scoring occurred in the first half, the final 40 minutes weren’t light on action.
Hill’s booming right leg nearly tied the match multiple times in the second half, and the Comets were inches from adding an insurance goal with heavy pressure in the closing minutes.
“Both sides had a lot of opportunities to score,” Putman said. “It came down to a nailbiter, and that’s what makes it fun to watch.”
