BELLEVUE, Iowa — It was just what the doctor ordered.

Hunter Putman scored 4:03 into the match, and Bellevue added two more goals in a highly competitive, back-and-forth first half as the Comets hung on to defeat Cascade, 3-2, on Friday night at C.C. Hamman Field.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.