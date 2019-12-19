Every couple of weeks, University of Dubuque football coach Stan Zweifel puts in a phone call to the most prominent player his program has ever yielded. When Zweifel dialed up Michael Joseph on Monday, the former Spartan had some exciting news.
“I called to wish him a merry Christmas,” said Zweifel. “He said, ‘Coach, I’ve got one hell of a Christmas present.’”
On Wednesday the Chicago Bears announced that they promoted 2017 UD grad Joseph from their practice squad to their active 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Joseph becomes the first player in Zweifel’s tenure to earn a spot on an active NFL roster, the latest chapter in an unfathomable football journey that started with him as a career high school backup and NCAA Division III walk-on.
According to Zweifel, the New York Giants had placed a claim on Joseph for their 53-man roster on Monday. The Bears had 24 hours to decide to either promote Joseph to their active roster or let him go to New York.
That says quite a bit about what Chicago thinks of the former Spartan.
“It’s a truly remarkable journey, but it doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Zweifel said. “Work hard. Chase your dreams. All of those things they tell you. … I’m extremely, extremely happy for him. I can’t tell you how happy I am.”
Although Joseph is now officially on the Bears roster, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will be in uniform on Sunday. Of the 53, NFL teams can only dress 47 players. The remaining six are considered “healthy inactives.”
Joseph’s promotion coincided with the Bears placing Danny Trevathan on injured reserve, shutting down the linebacker for the remainder of the season. Chicago was eliminated from playoff contention following Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, which means the Bears will only have two games left in the 2019 season.
This is a crucial development for Joseph’s hopes of prolonging his professional career. With Chicago’s postseason hopes dashed, Bears brass will focus on player evaluation over these next two games. If he sees the field, it’s an opportunity for Joseph to put his play on film in a real NFL game.
Joseph signed with the Bears in spring of 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He’s spent the last two seasons on Chicago’s practice squad. Up until this point, his only professional playing time came in Chicago’s nine preseason exhibition games the past two seasons.
Regardless, Zweifel said this is a remarkable feat in Joseph’s improbable journey to the pros.
“How many Division III guys are playing in the NFL?” Zweifel said. In fact, just seven former D-III players were named to active NFL rosters at the start of the 2019 season. “Not many.”
Kickoff for the Bears and Chiefs game is at 7:20 p.m. Sunday night at Soldier Field.