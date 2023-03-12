Shane Liegel moved a couple steps up the podium, but didn’t quite make it to the top.
Loras’ second-seeded 184-pounder finished runner-up after losing a 9-2 decision to UW-Whitewater’s top-seeded Jaritt Shinhoster in the championship Saturday night at the NCAA Division III championships in Roanoke, Va.
Liegel, a three-time Wisconsin state champion at River Valley, placed fourth last year as the NCAA tournament returned for the first time since 2019. He won a 2021 championship when the National Wrestling Coaches Association stepped in to host a national tournament after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 postseason.
Recommended for you
Liegel beat Augsburg’s Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann, 10-5, in the semifinals in Saturday’s morning session.
Liegel was joined in the Parade of All-Americans by teammate Zeke Smith, who placed fourth at 157, Dubuque’s Brady Koontz (seventh, 125), Dylan Koontz (fifth, 133) and Darryl Aiello (fourth, 285), UW-Platteville’s Tyler Hannah (sixth, 197), and UW-La Crosse’s Michael Douglas (eighth, 285), a former Belmont/Platteville standout.
Smith lost a 2-0 decision in sudden victory against UW-La Crosse’s second-seeded Nolan Hertel in the semifinals, but bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Washington and Lee’s Ryan Luth in the consolation semifinals. He was pinned in 5:16 by Springfield’s Jake Deguire in the third-place match.
Hannah was the third area wrestler to reach the semifinals, but lost a 2-1 decision to Wartburg’s Messoma Endene to drop into the consolation semifinals. He then dropped a 3-1 decision to Johnson and Wales’ Dylan Harr before losing a quarterfinal rematch against Baldwin Wallace’s Doug Byrne, 4-2, in the fifth-place match.
Aiello settled for fourth after wrestling all the way back to the consolation final following a first-round loss in the opening session on Friday.
He began Saturday with a pin of Coast Guard’s Carl DiGiorgio in 1:29 in the consolation quarterfinals before sticking Olivet’s Donovan King in just 22 seconds in the consolation semifinals. He was pinned in 1:50 by Augsburg’s Tyler Kim in the third-place match.
Dylan Koontz pinned Concordia-Moorhead’s Ty Bisek in 1:24 in the fifth-place match. He had lost to second-seeded Jaden Hinton of Baldwin Wallace, 3-2, in the consolation semifinals after winning via technical fall over Coast Guard’s Chase Randall, 19-4.
Brady Koontz won his seventh-place match over Muhlenberg’s Joey Lamparelli, 7-2. He had lost to Millikin’s Zac Blasioli, 3-2, in the consolation quarterfinals.
Douglas, a Wisconsin state medalist for Belmont/Platteville, was pinned by Southern Maine’s Jake Peavey in 6:57 in the consolation quarterfinals before finishing on the short end of a 7-3 decision against Coast Guard’s DiGiorgio in the seventh-place match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.