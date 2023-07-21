CARROLL, Iowa — Cascade’s arms did what they’ve done all season: Give the Cougars a chance.
On Thursday, however, it wasn’t quite enough.
Jase Reinke and Jackson Green held high-powered Underwood in check over a combined seven innings, but Cascade couldn’t overcome an early deficit as the No. 5-ranked Eagles ousted the No. 7-ranked Cougars, 3-1, in a Class 2A state semifinal on Thursday at Merchants Park.
Cascade, appearing in its second state semifinal in program history, closed at 25-9. Underwood (25-3) will be playing for its first-ever state title today at 2:30 p.m.
“Jase and Jackson did a great job,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “We knew going into it, we had to keep the first three guys off the basepaths, and we didn’t do that in a sense. Just a couple mistakes we had early, that’s what gave them their runs.”
Reinke limited the Eagles to two runs over 3 2/3 innings, while Green allowed only an unearned run over the final 2 1/3.
The Cougars simply couldn’t find enough timely offense.
“lf you told me we were gonna come in here and score one run in this game, I never would have bought that,” Hummel said. “The way we swung it throughout the end of our year going into this game, I thought our bats would continue to stay alive.”
Underwood’s Jack Vanfossan, who entered Thursday’s contest undefeated with a miniscule 0.15 ERA, continued his mound dominance. The junior right hander surrendered just five Cascade hits — all singles — and just one run in a complete-game effort.
“Underwood’s pitcher did a great job of just mixing it,” Hummel said. “And our hitters just couldn’t get comfortable.”
Mason Boothby, who had three of Underwood’s six hits, led off the bottom of the first with a base hit, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored two batters later on Garrett Luett’s RBI groundout.
The Eagles made it 2-0 in the third when Boothby again opened the inning with a single and scored on Ryker Adair’s run-scoring hit. But the Cougars avoided further damage after third baseman Ty Frasher nabbed a runner trying to score on a ground ball.
After two consecutive 1-2-3 frames, and just two baserunners total into the fifth, Cascade found some life offensively.
Will Hosch drew a base on balls, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on No. 9 hitter Nathan Schockemoehl’s RBI line drive up the middle, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
“When Nathan got that big hit, I was like, ‘OK, here we go,’” Hummel said.
Gus Bashore’s two-out run-scoring single extended Underwood’s lead to 3-1 in its half of the fifth, and again, the Cougars looked poised to answer.
But after Frasher and Mason Otting singled, and Hosch drew a two-out walk, Vanfossan wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam to preserve a two-run advantage.
“And when we got the bases loaded that inning, I was like, ‘Here we go again,’ Hummel said. “We got back to the top of the order, right where we wanted to be with guys on base, we just couldn’t come through.”
Cascade bids farewell to seniors Jack Menster, Cade Rausch, Reinke and Otting. The quartet leaves as the first graduating class in Cougars history to make consecutive state tournament trips.
“Those four guys mean a lot to this program,” Hummel said. “They’re the group that walk out of here and say, ‘Hey, we went (to state) back-to-back years.’ Nobody’s done that. I’m super proud of what they accomplished.”