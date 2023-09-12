Chaos reigned in Iowa Class 5A football this week.
Dubuque Hempstead was one of the beneficiaries.
Four of the top eight ranked teams in the state’s largest class lost on Friday night, allowing the undefeated Mustangs to leap up to No. 4 in this week’s Iowa Associated Press rankings, released Monday.
Recommended for you
Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Falls and Ankeny all lost on Friday night.
Hempstead (3-0), debuted at No. 8 last week and can match their best start since 2009 with a win Friday at Muscatine (1-2).
The Mustangs are one of just five remaining undefeated teams in Class 5A. Southeast Polk (3-0) maintained its No. 1 ranking, just ahead of West Des Moines Dowling (3-0). Bettendorf (3-0) moved up to No. 3, followed by Hempstead and No. 5 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-0), which entered the season on a 26-game losing streak.
Western Dubuque dropped one spot to No. 5 in the Class 4A rankings following a 22-20 loss to then-No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday.
The Bobcats (2-1) host top-ranked North Scott (3-0) on Friday.
Maquoketa Valley (2-1) was among teams receiving votes in Class A.
There were three new No. 1-ranked teams on Monday.
Van Meter leapfrogged over Central Lyon-George-Little Rock in Class 2A and Anita CAM moved past Gladbrook-Reinbeck in eight-player despite all four teams winning, Lynnville Sully took over the top spot in Class A following Britt West Hancock’s first loss of the season.
Williamsburg (3A) and Grundy Center (1A) held on to their No. 1 rankings.