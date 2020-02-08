CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Through just a season and a half, AJ Green has composed some masterful performances for the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team.
Saturday’s gem might top them all.
The sophomore from Cedar Falls erupted for 34 points, including 6 of 9 from behind the arc, and the Panthers pulled away late from Drake, 83-73, preserving their unbeaten record at the McLeod Center this year.
UNI (21-3, 10-2 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed, 68-63, with just over 5 minutes left when Green took over. His drilled a 3 with a hand in his face, followed by a banked in jumper to tie the game. His 3-pointer from the corner gave the lead back to the Panthers, 71-68, with 3:26 remaining -- an 8-0 UNI run orchestrated by Green himself.
Trae Berhow followed with a pair of free throws, and Western Dubuque grad Spencer Haldeman nailed a shot-clock beating 3, to push the Panther lead to 76-68 in the final two minutes, marking 13 straight points for UNI.
Haldeman finished with 12 points for UNI.