The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control on Wednesday announced several major changes to the wrestling postseason, including the expansion of the state tournament from 16 qualifiers at each weight to 24.
The shakeup also includes eliminating sectional tournaments in the two smallest classes, and separating the state dual tournament from the individual tournament while pushing the traditional tournament to a four-day schedule.
“The increase to 24 qualifiers at the state traditional tournament will allow more of our wrestlers to experience the excitement of competing at the state level,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement.
Instead of 16 sectional tournaments in Class 1A and 2A the weekend following conference tournaments, usually the first weekend in February, those schools will move straight to districts like Class 3A. The state dual tournament will then take place on that Saturday instead of the Wednesday prior to the three-day traditional tournament.
“Dropping the Class 1A and 2A sectional tournaments addresses the extremely low numbers in some weight classes leading to incomplete sectional brackets,” Keating said. “It also frees up a Saturday to schedule the state dual team tournament, something our coaches have been interested in for several years.”
The state dual tournament was moved to its current date and location, Wells Fargo Arena, in 2012. The tournament was previously held in Cedar Falls, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids since its inception in 1987.
A site for state duals has not been determined.
The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s dual rankings will determine the 24 qualifiers for the regional tournament in each class.
The IHSAA Board also approved the wrestling advisory committee’s recommendation to remove an additional point previously awarded for head-to-head wins over fellow qualifiers in the state tournament seeding procedure.