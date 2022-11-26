With many teams losing important players to graduation, the race for the Tri-Rivers Conference East Division crown is wide open.
Bellevue Marquette is hoping to have a car in this race.
The Mohawks are led by all-conference first team post Caden Kettmann, and as one of all five starters back in the fold, he hopes to power the program back to the top of the standings.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Tri-Rivers, Upper Iowa and WaMaC conferences this season:
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach -- Isaac Sturm (second year, 12-11)
Last season -- 12-11, 7-5 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters -- Caden Kettmann (Jr., F), Kannon Still (Jr., G), Evan Scott (Sr., G), Aidan Clausen (Jr., C), Isaac Brinker (Jr., F)
Other returning letterwinners -- Trevor Klein (Sr., G/F), Spencer Roeder (Soph., G/F), Jacob Litterer (Soph., F), Eli Scott (Soph., G)
Promising newcomers -- Ethan DeSotel (Sr.), Andrew Schmidt (Jr.), Bryce Sieverding (Jr.)
Outlook -- The Mohawks still performed at a solid level despite their youth last season, and now the program is ready to shoot for the top of the league standings with all five starters back and a bench that also gained valuable experience last winter. Still led the way with 10.6 points per game, and Kettmann enforced himself in the post with averages of 9 points and 8.4 rebounds. Scott and Roeder averaged more than 7 points per game, as well. If the Mohawks continue to use their depth and versatility wisely, the hope is they can overcome a lack of big-game experience in Year 2 under Marquette alum Sturm.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach -- Eric Conner (seventh year, 38-52)
Last season -- 9-14, 5-9 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters -- Avery Holtz (Sr., G), Toby Grimm (Jr., G), Kody Hoeger (Jr., F), Lance McShane (Jr., G)
Other returning letterwinners -- Harold Mohr (Sr., G/F), TJ Cook (Soph., G), Tate Intorf (Soph., G)
Promising newcomers -- Ty Hoeger (Fr.), Anderson Holtz (Fr.), Dlyan Knipper (Fr.), Brady Wall (Fr.)
Outlook -- The Wildcats are another squad returning plenty of talent and hoping to make a run at the top of the conference. Holtz is a do-it-all guard who averaged 12 points, 3 assists and 2 steals last season. He's aiming for a big senior campaign behind the help of talented players around him, and as a four-year starter, expects to make those players better. With experience back in the fold, the Wildcats will be a team to watch this season.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach -- Kyle Sperfslage
Last season -- 16-6, 14-2 Upper Iowa
Key players -- Gavin Moser (Sr., F), Caden Helle (Sr., F), Kurt Ross (Sr., G), Keaton Reimer (Sr., F)
Outlook -- The Eagles were so close to winning the conference title last season before finishing second. That was behind a senior-laden group, and now players will need to step in to higher profile roles. Clayton Ridge lost its top three scorers from last season, but Moser (7 ppg last year), Helle (4.5 ppg) and Ross (2 ppg) hope to ratchet up their production. The Eagles figure to be be playing their best as the season hits the stretch run.
WAMAC CONFERENCE
WEST DELAWARE
Coach -- Drake Schuring (third year, 21-22)
Last season -- 11-11, 10-7 WaMaC
Returning starters -- Tyrus Werner (Sr., G), Bryce Smith (Sr., G), Hayden Lyness (Sr., G)
Other returning letterwinners -- Maddux Lott (Sr., G), Conrad Smith (Jr., G)
Promising newcomers -- John Beswick (Jr.), Griffin Lott (Soph.)
Outlook -- With three of their top four scorers from last year graduated, new faces will aim to step up on a Hawks roster of players who have nothing to lose. Playing hard and together should help the team bond as the season progresses. Lyness returns as the team's top scorer with 9 points per game last year, while Werner (7 ppg) and others hope to make up for the lost production.
