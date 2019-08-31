Dubuque Hempstead couldn’t turn the clocks back quite far enough in their season opener Friday night.
Hoping to honor the state-championship winning team of 1979 with a win, the Mustangs, instead, suffered a similar heartbreaking loss to those that defined their 2018 season.
Hempstead took a late lead, but Davenport North scored a go-ahead touchdown with two seconds left in the game for a 24-20 win over the Mustangs on a wild night of football at Dalzell Field. Last season, the Mustangs went 4-5 and lost three of their first four games by a combined 10 points — including two by a single point each.
“We had way too many mistakes early, and we’ve got to clean them up,” Hempstead coach Mike Hoskins said. “We’ve got to do a better job of clock management and that’s on me.
“That’s the way it goes. We let one get away and now we’ve got to come back and go after the other ones.”
On Friday, the lead changed four times on a night when Hempstead welcomed back a couple dozen former players from a squad that went 10-2 during a magical season 40 years ago and beat West Des Moines Valley for the only football state championship in program history.
The Mustangs took advantage of a North special teams’ miscue to notch the season’s first score.
After Hempstead’s Ty Hancock recovered a muffed Wildcat punt return, Mustangs’ junior quarterback Aidan Dunne broke loose for a 25-yard run to set up Jalen Smith’s 6-yard TD run.
North answered less than two minutes later. Quincy Wiseman got behind two Mustang defenders and hauled in a Jack West pass, racing in for a 57-yard score to tie the game.
More disaster struck on the Mustangs ensuing play. Dunne tried to chase down a high snap, but couldn’t escape the Wildcat defenders and was dropped for a safety.
North took advantage of a short field after the safety and added to its lead with a 33-yard field goal by Isaac Griffiths. Hempstead, meanwhile, could not cash in on the ensuing 15-play drive. Ben Jaeger’s 34-yard field goal try was partially blocked.
Hempstead appeared to come up with another big turnover on the first play of the second half.
West had trouble with a high snap and Hempstead’s Brok Millman jumped on the fumble, but North wrestled it away.
The Mustangs would eventually get that turnover when Jackson Ostrander chased down an overthrown pass for an interception. Hempstead, though, could not convert. Dunne, who missed a part of last year with a hip injury, limped off the field but later returned.
And when he did, he and Ostrander put the Mustangs back on top. Dunne rolled out and hit Ostrander in full stride. Ostrander made two defenders miss at the 30-yard line and bolted to the end zone for a 44-yard score with just seven seconds left in the third.
North reclaimed the lead with a 60-yard drive. West completed all four of his passes on the drive and ran for 28 yards, including a 3-yard TD run.
Alex Hudson and Ben Faber combined to sack West deep in Wildcat territory forcing a punt and a short field for the Mustangs. Dunne burrowed through a hole for a 1-yard touchdown with less than two minutes left.