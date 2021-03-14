Bradan Birt was unbeatable this weekend.
Heck, some of the best NCAA Division III wrestlers in the country couldn’t even score a point against the Western Dubuque grad.
Birt, the top-seeded 165-pound wrestler from Millikin, claimed his first national championship with a 15-0 technical fall over Wartburg’s Zane Mulder in the championship match at the NWCA Division III championships on Saturday night at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Loras had two champions of its own in Shane Liegel, who won the 184-pound crown, and 285-pound champion Wyatt Wriedt.
Birt, a 2017 state champion with the Bobcats who is now a four-time all-American, outscored his opponents, 70-0, in five matches over two days. He won three times by technical fall, once by major decision and once by pin.
Birt was leading, 11-0, when he pinned Nebraska Wesleyan’s Derek Wortman in their first-round match. He followed that up with an 18-0 technical fall over Concordia-Wisconsin’s Quinn Hoopman, then won a 16-0 major decision over former Western Dubuque teammate Ryker Kurimski of Coe in the quarterfinals.
Birt beat Loras’ Gabe Fiser, 10-0, in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
Liegel, a three-time Wisconsin state champion at River Valley, won a 4-1 decision over Coast Guard’s top-seeded Paul Detwiler in his championship match. He had pinned Luther’s Ira Kuehn in 5 minutes and 35 seconds in the semifinals earlier in the day.
Wriedt, a two-time Iowa state champion from North Scott, won a 4-3 decision over Augsburg’s Tyler Kim to win the heavyweight title. He had beaten Olivet’s Dominick Wilson, 2-1, in the semifinals.
Wartburg’s Joe Pins climbed as high as he could after losing in the quarterfinals on Friday. Pins, a 2019 state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, won a 9-8 decision over Nebraska Wesleyan’s Eron Haynes in the 133-pound consolation final to finish third in his national tournament debut.
Loras’ Jacob Krakow also won a consolation final, placing third at 174 after beating Olivet’s Zachary Wells, 8-3, in the third-place match. The Duhawks’ Zeke Smith (149) and Fiser (165) both placed fourth after falling in the consolation finals. Smith lost a 7-2 decision to Brett Kallner of Stevens Institute of Technology while Fiser lost by 10-2 major decision to Coast Guard’s Philip Rogers.
The Duhawks got a top-5 finish from Zach Thompson, who won a 6-5 decision over Greensboro’s Joshua Wilson in the 133-pound fifth-place match. Loras’ Jalen Schropp was sixth at 141 after losing a 10-3 decision to Coe’s Riley Wright.
Loras’ Jared Hensley won a 13-0 major decision over Central’s Chase Poston in the 125-pound seventh-place match. The Duhawks’ Daniel Ruiz also placed seventh, winning a 4-0 decision over North Central’s Cole Cervantes at 157.
Dubuque’s lone all-American, Chris Nielsen, finished his tournament with a victory. Nielsen was seventh at 197 after pinning Buena Vista’s Don Phillips III in 2:25.
Kurimski finished in eighth-place at 165 fafter losing by fall in 4 minutes to Averett’s Alex Turley in his seventh-place match.
Former Prairie du Chien state finalist Nick Rogge placed fifth at 184 for Augsburg after pinning Coe’s Ryan Schott in 1:11.