Riley Richard did it all for Cuba City on Thursday.
Richard went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate, allowed just one hit and had 13 strikeouts on the mound, as the third-seeded Cubans defeated sixth-seeded Darlington, 6-0, in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at Cuba City, Wis.
Kobe Vosberg had two hits and Cooper Johnston added two doubles as the Cubans advanced to meet Boscobel on Tuesday in Cuba City. Boscobel advanced with a 3-2 upset of second-seeded Prairie du Chien.
Tipton 13, Bellevue 5 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking and Nick Deppe each had two hits and a double for the Comets, but Tipton plated five runs each in the second and fifth innings to earn the road victory.
(Wednesday’s late games)
Dubuque Wahlert 9-4, Iowa City West 0-14 — At Iowa City: Aaron Savary pitched a complete-game three-hitter, while Jared Walter belted a three-run home run and Jack Walsh and Luke Heying added two hits each for the Golden Eagles in the opener. Wahlert broke open a 1-0 game with four runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh. Walsh and Landon Stoll added two hits in the nightcap, which ended after six innings.
Western Dubuque 11-11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-1 — At Farley, Iowa: Sawyer Nauman went 4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs in the opener, while Jayden Siegert collected three hits and three RBIs and Jake Goodman added a pair of hits. Isaac Then allowed two hits and struck out four in a complete-game, six-inning pitching win. In the nightcap, Nauman went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and four more RBIs. Siegert and Tucker Nauman also drove in a pair of runs, and Nick Bryant went the five-inning distance and allowed only two hits while striking out six.
MFL/Mar-Mac 9, Edgewood-Colesburg 7 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Max Havlicek went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead MFL/Mar-Mac. Ed-Co (2-6) collected nine hits but a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh fell short.
PREP SOFTBALL
Western Dubuque 6-3, Waterloo East 4-0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Audrey Biermann and Sydney Kennedy had three hits apiece as the Bobcats claimed Game 1 on Wednesday. Kennedy added three more hits in the nightcap, and Meredith Hoerner allowed just one hit in the circle to sweep.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Dyersville 14, Cascade 1 — At Farley, Iowa: Cole Klostermann went 4-for-4 and Riley LeGrand 2-for-3 to lead the Whitehawks’ 13-hit attack in a first-round win at the Farley tournament.