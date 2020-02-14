Devin Eudaley likes the momentum the Dubuque Hempstead boys bowling team will take into the postseason.
The Mustangs handled city rival Wahlert, 3,104-2,703, in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual on Thursday night at Creslanes in the final dual meet of the season before hosting an Iowa Class 3A state qualifier Tuesday at Creslanes. Hempstead also won on the girls side, 2,723-2,402, after posting a school record individual count.
“We feel really good about where we are right now,” said Eudaley, who shot a 223-222—445 series to lead all individuals. “We have the top average of the teams that will be here and we know the shot here, so we know we can follow through and get this one.
“It’s a confidence booster to win this one. You always feel good coming off a win, and the energy level for a city meet is a lot like regionals.”
Trent Kutsch rolled a 425, followed by Trevor Taylor (388), Calvin Johnson (385) and Christian Bies (383) for the Mustangs, while Colton Kinsella’s 349 did not factor in the scoring. Hempstead then shot Baker games of 184, 215, 224, 246 and 209 to pull away.
“Shooting a 1,078 in Bakers makes me feel really good going into Tuesday,” Hempstead coach Roger Poling said. “Our guys are bowling really well individually and they’re bowling well as a team, which is what you need at this time of the season.”
Garrett Kadolph paced Wahlert with a 349, followed by Carter Hancock (344), Nick Splinter (336), Will Kamentz (329) and Connor Beutin (327), while Ben Vaassen’s 317 did not factor in the scoring. Wahlert rolled Baker games of 223, 123, 168, 236 and 168.
Zoe Schultz led the girls with a 226-203—429 series.
Hempstead also got a 410 from Jenna Wagner, a 403 from Gwen Dunlop, a 373 from Erin Langel and a 304 from Beth Johll, while Kaelyn Lochner’s 281 did not factor in the scoring. The combined 1,919 set the school record for individuals.
“The key was staying together as a team,” Schultz said. “That’s important to us, because we always bowl so much better when we’re doing it as a team. It’s nice to have a positive experience like this going into regionals, because it just gives you so much more confidence.
“It’s nice to have the experience of bowling in front of a big crowd today, because that’s what it’ll be like on Tuesday down here. We’re looking forward to it.”
Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever couldn’t have asked for a better performance on the week before state qualifying.
“It means a lot to have a meet like this, because it shows the girls what they’re capable of doing when they bowl as a team,” she said.
Lola Grap led the Wahlert girls with a 369 series, followed by Abbie Beutin (333), Emily Kasal (320), Jamie Vondra (301) and Natalie Kelzer (278), while Hannah Busch’s 276 did not factor in the scoring. The Golden Eagles followed with Baker games of 194, 165, 141, 179 and 128.
“I like where we’re at going into regionals,” said Wahlert coach Tom Kramer, whose team will host a Class 1A state qualifier Tuesday at Cherry Lanes. “The last month and a half, we’ve been bowling well, and the kids believe in themselves. We’re peaking at the right time of the year, so we’re looking forward to it.”
The state tournament takes place the following week in Waterloo.