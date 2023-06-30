BERNARD, Iowa — Jackson Green just needed a couple of batters to find his groove.
Then, he was lights out.
The Cascade incoming freshman walked the first batter of the game and threw a pair of wild pitches that resulted in a run. But he retired the next 15 batters for a five-inning no-hitter that helped the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cougars defeat Clayton Ridge/Central, 11-1, to complete a non-conference sweep.
Recommended for you
Cascade won the opener, 13-3, in five innings to improve to 21-7 heading into tonight’s regular-season finale against Mid-Prairie at Mount Mercy University. Clayton Ridge/Central fell to 5-23.
“I just had to start going one pitch at a time instead of trying to overthrow it,” Green said. “When I started throwing nice and easy, I could let my defense do the rest. And they made some really nice plays.
“I felt like I was pretty well locked in after that first inning. I was a lot more consistent. A couple of wins like this gives us a lot of confidence going into the tournament. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Green struck out five and recorded four ground ball outs and six flyball outs while improving to 4-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings covering seven appearances. He became the second Cascade pitcher to hurl a gem in Bernard, following Jack Carr’s perfect game against Bellevue last summer, when the Cougars revived an old tradition of playing at least one game in the community 12 miles East of American Legion Field.
Prior to last summer, the Cougars hadn’t played in Bernard since 1983.
“We’ve talked a lot about the tradition we had of playing down here in the ’80s, and they like getting into a little bit of a different environment,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “When you get to this time of the year, when the tournament gets going and you’re playing in a district final or substate final on a different field, you have to be prepared for those different types of things.
“It’s one of the reasons I like to come down here, in addition to the tradition. The field is really nice, and they do such a great job getting it in shape. With the first-round bye in districts on Saturday, we wanted to keep playing and keep the bats going.”
The Cougars took all the pressure off Green by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning after the WarEagles’ Braxton Bormann led off the game with the walk and the run scored. Cooper Hummel delivered an RBI double to tie the game before scoring on a wild pitch, Will Hosch laced a two-run triple and Nathan Schockemoehl added an RBI double.
The Cougars tacked on two more runs in the fourth thanks to a pair of errors and a Mason Otting RBI triple. They ended the game via the mercy rule in the fifth thanks to Cade Rausch’s two-run double and Cass Hoffman’s two-run walk-off single.
“We did a really good job of jumping on the first pitch in both games,” said Cascade third baseman Ty Frasher, who finished with three hits in the sweep. “But we also had quite a few two-out hits, which is always important. Overall, we just had a lot of really good quality at-bats in both games.”
Cascade finished the sweep with 17 hits, including nine in the nightcap. Rausch and Schockemoehl collected three hits apiece, while Jack Menster, Hoffman and Otting had two apiece. Eight different hitters had at least one.
The Cougars bolted to a 10-0 lead in the opener, thanks to an eight-run second inning. Hummel and David Soper split the pitching duties.