The University of Wisconsin-Platteville will be represented by two former standout athletes and a legendary coach when the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference holds its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony in July.
Basketball and baseball player Merrill Brunson, track standout Paul Conlin and volleyball coach Deb Schulman will be part of the 27-member Class of 2022. The class also includes UW-Stevens Point’s Dick Bennett, who also coached the Wisconsin Badgers.
Brunson starred in basketball from 1997-2000 and baseball from 1997-99 and 2002, and remains the only Pioneer to receive National Association of Basketball Coaches NCAA Division III Player of the Year honors for his 1998-99 season. He finished his career with 1,538 points, and helped the Pioneers compile a 106-12 record and the last undefeated season (30-0 in 1997-98) in NCAA Division III history. He received the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award in 1999, and led the Pioneers to two straight NCAA Division III titles (1998 and 1999). On the diamond, he was a two-time all-conference selection. In 2012, Brunson was selected to the WIAC Men’s Basketball All-Time Team in conjunction with the conference’s Centennial Celebration.
Conlin was a member of UW-Platteville’s men’s track & field team from 1990-93. He was a three-time national champion in the shot put, winning outdoor titles in 1992 and 1993, and the indoor championship in 1992. Conlin was a five-time all-American and four-time conference champion. In 1993, he recorded a fourth-place finish in the shot put at the Olympic Festival.
Schulman served as UW-Platteville’s women’s volleyball coach from 1988-2015, compiling a 641-380 record (.628 winning percentage). The 641 wins rank second on the conference’s all-time wins list and, at the time of her retirement, ranked among the top 25 active coaches nationally in both career wins and winning percentage. The Pioneers won the conference regular-season championship in 1992 — just the second title in program history — and conference tournament titles in 1992, 2005 and 2010. She led 19 of her 28 teams to at least 20 victories per season. She was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III Midwest Region Coach of the Year in 2010.
Reunion weekend for former area prep bowlers — Nine former area high school standouts are competing in this weekend’s Clarke University Bowling Invitational at Cherry Lanes. The field includes Clarke’s Kassidy Gerken (Hempstead) and Emma Clancy (Senior); Hawkeye Community College’s Kirsten Mitchell (Hempstead), Christian Bies (Hempstead), Christian Merrick (Senior) and Jacob Butcher; Wartburg’s Elizabeth Johll (Hempstead) and Andy Johll (Hempstead); and Northern Iowa’s Zach Pregler (Hempstead). Today’s action begins at 8 a.m. and runs through approximately 2 p.m.
Nies commits to Winona State —David Nies, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end/offensive tackle from River Ridge (Wis.) High School, will continue his football career at NCAA Division II Winona State University in Minnesota. He was the Six Rivers Conference co-defensive player of the year; the Six Rivers co-lineman of the Year and first-team all-conference on both offense and defense. Nies made 38 solo tackles, 61 total tackles, 10 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.
Hefel signs with Clarke — Ethan Hefel, a multi-sport standout at Galena High School, signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Clarke University in the fall. Hefel was a unanimous first-team all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference selection as a junior last spring.
Weber commits to Iowa Central — Bellevue High School senior Dawson Weber recently signed to bowl at Iowa Central Community College next season. Weber currently ranks third in the state, regardless of class, with a 230.75 average.