When Maddy Nilles arrived on the campus of North Dakota State University, she wasn’t too keen on competing in the hammer throw.
Now, it’s her livelihood.
“I just wanted to focus on discus, I hated the hammer,” Nilles said Saturday at the second annual Dubuque Throws Festival, hosted by the University of Dubuque. “I learned it in college, so it was fun that I didn’t inherit any bad habits learning the hammer. Learning the hammer in college was very eye-opening. There were good days and bad days.
“Even now there are good days and bad days, just at a higher level.”
Nilles, a three-time discus state champion at Wahlert and four-time All-American hammer thrower at NDSU, competed Saturday in her hometown for the first time since an all-star meet her senior year of high school.
“It’s very special to have a big cheering section, a lot of family and friends are here. Half of them don’t know what the hammer was or is, but it’s super-awesome to be back here. It’s kind of a homecoming.”
Now a professional thrower vying for an Olympic bid, Nilles learned of the Dubuque Throws Festival just two weeks ago and jumped at the opportunity to compete back home.
“It’s perfect timing, a perfect opportunity to get one more meet before the USA (Championships) in two weeks,” she said.
Nilles placed 15th in the preliminary rounds of the U.S. Olympic Trials last year and was accompanied Saturday by Olympian boyfriend, Payton Otterdahl, who finished 10th in the shot put at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
“We definitely have supported each other,” Nilles said. “That’s really the only accountability we have is each other. It’s been nice to have a shoulder to lean on every once in a while. He doesn’t know a ton about the hammer, but he can see the tempo of the throw and give me a little guidance when needed.”
Otterdahl, who competed Saturday in the shot put, said he always enjoys the chance to join Nilles in her hometown.
“I’ve always said that Dubuque is the best place in Iowa,” Otterdahl said. “It’s beautiful here with all the rolling hills and on the Mississippi. We always have a lot of fun when we are able to come back. Her family is always going so far all over the country to watch us, so to be able to come to them for what is basically a home meet, we’re glad to be here.”
Otterdahl said he and Nilles motivate one another through the grind of competing as professional athletes.
“When we first starting dating six years ago, we were not the athletes we are today,” he said. “We were young athletes, both kind of learning the sport, but now competing as professionals. We both have worked so hard to get to where we are now and are able to use that to motivate each other because we are also able to empathize with each other so much.”
Several other professional throwers competed Saturday as a qualifier for future events, but athletes of all ages and skill levels were welcome to participate.
Ten-year old Alaina Volkert competed in the junior division of the shot put and javelin.
“My sister threw javelin and I thought it was really cool, so we joined a club and I thought I would try some new things,” she said. “I like that you get to compete and you get to throw things that were used in war.”
Volkert’s father Todd, a Dubuque native, currently coaches track in the Quad Cities and was part of Dubuque Senior’s state champion 4x800 team in 1988.
“It’s fun when you have kids and they start enjoying the things that you enjoyed when you were in high school and what you do for a job,” Todd Volkert said. “It’s fun to watch her compete.”
University of Dubuque track and field coach Chad Gunnelson said the Dubuque Throws Festival was created based off of the success of the program’s throwers and has provided an opportunity to grow the sport.
“The throws community in itself is just really a unique, positive, incredible group,” Gunnelson said. “So it’s really about honoring an event within the sport (of track) that doesn’t get as much love and to bring an opportunity for people to compete because there aren’t many.
“When there are hundreds of opportunities to play every other sport in the summer, to have an opportunity for those who love throwing and love the sport of track and field — to have another chance to throw far — it’s really what we’re trying to do here.”
Coming off his state title in the discus, Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley appreciated the chance to hone his craft during during the offseason.
“I love every chance to compete,” Faley said. “Over the summer, there is not a lot of them, so every opportunity is a blessing.”
