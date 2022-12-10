The Beckman Catholic girls basketball team continued its torrid start to the season, and picked up a milestone along the way.

The Iowa Class 2A No. 14-ranked Trailblazers, who made their debut in the rankings on Thursday, pulled away with a 22-6 third-quarter run and coasted to a 63-24 victory over Camanche on Friday in Dyersville, Iowa.

