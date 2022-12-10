The Beckman Catholic girls basketball team continued its torrid start to the season, and picked up a milestone along the way.
The Iowa Class 2A No. 14-ranked Trailblazers, who made their debut in the rankings on Thursday, pulled away with a 22-6 third-quarter run and coasted to a 63-24 victory over Camanche on Friday in Dyersville, Iowa.
Beckman improved to 4-0 overall with the 100th career coaching victory for Blazers coach Chad Thomason.
Cascade 51, Northeast Goose Lake 40 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cougars rolled past the Rebels and improved to 3-0 overall.
Monticello 58, Bellevue 45 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Panthers erased an eight-point deficit late in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth to beat the Comets.
Maquoketa 54, Anamosa 24 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Cardinals opened the game on a 13-3 run and put it away with an 18-2 spurt in the third quarter of a blowout win over Anamosa.
Bellevue Marquette 58, Clinton Prince of Peace 34 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Josie Kintzle scored 21 points and Megan Kremer added 13, and the Mohawks coasted to victory behind a 24-6 third-quarter run.
Benton Community 57, West Delaware 45 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Bobcats beat the Hawks in WaMaC Conference action.
Belmont 73, Benton 30 — At Benton, Wis.: The Braves routed the Zephyrs in their Six Rivers Conference contest.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade 49, Northeast Goose Lake 27 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Nathan Schockemoehl and Cooper Hummel each scored 11 points, and Jackson Lieurance and Mick Hoffmann added 10 apiece as the Cougars beat the Rebels.
Bellevue 68, Monticello 65 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Comets held off the Panthers for a key River Valley Conference victory.
Camanche 47, Beckman Catholic 35 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 14 points and Aiden Wessels added 10, but the Trailblazers dropped to 2-2 overall with the loss to Camanche.
West Delaware 74, Benton Community 51 — At Van Horne, Iowa: The Hawks pulled away to beat the Bobcats in a WaMaC Conference matchup.
BOYS BOWLING
Western Dubuque 3,161; Linn-Mar 2,952 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nolan Vaske rolled a 266-201—467 series and Bodee Pitts added a 203-203—406 as the Bobcats beat the Lions.
Iowa City West 2,597; Dubuque Wahlert 2,185 — At Iowa City: Aaron Kluesner rolled a 210-194—404 series, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Golden Eagles.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,436; Cedar Falls 2,254 — At Cherry Lanes: Mady Arrington rolled a 364 series to lead the Rams over the Tigers.
Western Dubuque 2,441; Linn-Mar 2,375 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kirsten Butcher tallied a 376 series and the Bobcats rallied past the Lions in Baker series.
Iowa City West 2,231; Dubuque Wahlert 2,077 — At Iowa City: Audrey O’Neill rolled a 297 series to lead the Golden Eagles in a road loss.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 83, UW-Stout 76 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Ali Sabet and Alex Singleton combined for 41 points, Tyler Bass added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Duhawks (5-3) won their third straight game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.