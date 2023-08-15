For the first time all season, a driver other than Luke Merfeld or Eric Pollard won an IMCA Late Model feature at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday night.

Dubuque’s Ron Klein — who entered the night third in points, 20 beind behind co-leaders Merfeld and Pollard — drove into Victory Lane for the first time by improving five spots from his starting position in the 12-car, 25-lap main event and holding off Dubuque’s Jeremiah Hurst on Back to School Night at the track. Merfeld, of Dubuque, and Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, finished fourth and fifth by improving four and five spots from their starting positions.

Recommended for you