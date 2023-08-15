For the first time all season, a driver other than Luke Merfeld or Eric Pollard won an IMCA Late Model feature at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday night.
Dubuque’s Ron Klein — who entered the night third in points, 20 beind behind co-leaders Merfeld and Pollard — drove into Victory Lane for the first time by improving five spots from his starting position in the 12-car, 25-lap main event and holding off Dubuque’s Jeremiah Hurst on Back to School Night at the track. Merfeld, of Dubuque, and Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, finished fourth and fifth by improving four and five spots from their starting positions.
Pollard pulled one point ahead of Merfeld, 317-316, with just one night of weekly racing remaining before the Season Championships on Aug. 27. Klein sits 18 points back.
Jed Freiburger padded his season points lead in the IMCA Modified division with his second feature win of the season and second since July 16. The Dubuque driver moved up three spots from his starting position in the eight-car, 20-lap feature to beat a top-five that also included Dubuque’s Jason Schueller; Tyler Kleiner, of Dickeyville, Wis.; Dubuque’s Dustin Wilwert; and Grant Manthe, of Freeport, Ill. Freiburger holds a 337-308 lead on Wilwert for the points lead, with Matt Ganse, of Zwingle, Iowa, third at 297.
Joe Zrostlik, of Long Grove, Iowa, earned his second IMCA Stock Car feature win of the season by jumping three spots from his starting slot in the 12-lap race. Jerry Miles, who entered the night second in points and one point behind Peosta’s Lee Kinsella, took second place in the feature, followed by Dubuque’s Mitchell Evens; Andrew Chelf, of Lost Nation, Iowa; and Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa. Miles moved into the points lead with 314, 16 ahead of Evens and 33 clear of Kinsella.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., also improved three spots from his starting position to win the IMCA SportMod feature and maintain his 16-point cushion on second-place Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill., and Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa. Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, Iowa, took second in the feature, followed by Silaggi, Becker, and Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, in the 15-lap race. Roth has 338 points, while Silaggi and Becker sit second with 322 apiece. DeShaw is 25 points back of the leader.
Jason Sweeney, of Waukon, Iowa, earned his first IMCA Hobby Stock feature win of the season at Dubuque by charging up seven spots from his starting position in the 15-lap race. Trenton Neuhaus, of Quasqueton, Iowa, finished second, followed by Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis.; Dubuque’s David Crimmins and Kyler Hefty, of Potosi, Wis.
Hobby Stock points leader Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., finished seventh, one spot behind Jordan Miles, of Bernard. Burk entered the night with a 24-point cushion on Miles and maintained that lead at 342-318.
The 10-lap 4-Cylinder feature went to Jacob Welter, of Farley, Iowa. It was his first win of the season at Dubuque. Josh Chambers, of Darlington, Wis., took second, followed by Dubuque’s Evan Hess and John W. Campbell and Darlington’s Ross Crist.