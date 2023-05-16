The Iowa boys soccer postseason begins today for the largest two classes, with Dubuque Hempstead playing a Class 4A substate quarterfinal at Dalzell Field and Western Dubuque on the road to open 3A substate action. Dubuque Senior has a bye into next week’s semifinals.
Here is a capsule look at substate brackets with area teams:
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 4
Today’s quarterfinal — Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. Dubuque Hempstead at Dalzell Field, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 22 semifinals — Hempstead/Jefferson winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie; Muscatine at Pleasant Valley
Wednesday, May 24 final — Semifinal winners at highest seed
Outlook — The Mustangs enter substate play as an underdog, but have reasons to be optimistic. Hempstead outscored its opponents this season, 27-26, despite losing five of its last six games. Muscatine is the only team in the bracket that the Mustangs have played this season, handing Hempstead 1 -0 defeat on April 6. The Mustangs are seeking their fourth trip to state and first since 2015.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 5
Today’s quarterfinal — Davenport West at Davenport North
Monday, May 22 semifinals — North/West winner at Iowa City West; Dubuque Senior at Bettendorf
Wednesday, May 24 final — Semifinal winners at highest seed
Outlook — The Rams are hoping this is the season they finally break through and secure the program’s first trip to the state tournament, but it won’t be easy. Senior is the No. 3 seed in the substate, but has a veteran squad, anchored by standout goalkeeper Jimmy Berna, that has multiple wins this season over teams that have historically dominated the series. The Rams have won three straight by a combined 14-4, but have not faced any of the teams in their bracket this season.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 3
Today’s quarterfinal — Western Dubuque at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 5 p.m.
Monday, May 22 semifinals — Western Dubuque/Sumner-Fredericksburg winner at Marion; Waterloo East at North Scott
Wednesday, May 24 final — Semifinal winners at highest seed
Outlook — It’s been a tough season results-wise for Western Dubuque (2-13), which enters the postseason with losses in its last two matches. The Bobcats have never been to the state tournament and it will be an uphill battle to get there this season. Western Dubuque has a chance to build some confidence and momentum in tonight’s opener against Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-12), but it will take an even bigger step forward to get past undefeated Marion in the semifinals.
