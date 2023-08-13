2023 Telegraph Herald All-Area Softball Team BY TIM O'NEILL tim.oneill@thmedia.com Aug 13, 2023 Aug 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! PLAYER OF YEARName, School Position GradeDevin Simon, Cascade INF Sr. Recommended for you COACH OF YEARMegan Rojemann, Cuba CityFIRST TEAMName, School Position GradeJulia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert P Fr.Payton Gile, Cuba City P Soph.Meredith Gatto, Dubuque Senior P Sr.Chandler Houselog, Dubuque Hempstead C Jr.Lydia Ettema, Dubuque Hempstead INF Sr.Erica Ernzen, Western Dubuque INF Sr.Tierani Teslow, Dubuque Wahlert INF Sr.Hayley Vaske, West Delaware INF Sr.Ruth Tauber, Dubuque Wahlert OF Fr.Hannah Hoefer, Western Dubuque OF Soph.Claudia Noonan, Cascade OF Jr.Kiya Steger, Western Dubuque UTIL Jr.Jolee Strohmeyer, Dubuque Senior UTIL Fr.Jenna James, Fennimore UTIL Jr.Clare Hackman, Maquoketa UTIL Sr.SECOND TEAMName, School Position GradePeyton Paulsen, Dubuque Hempstead P Sr.Carley Cavanagh, Maquoketa P Jr.Ava Hahn, Galena P Soph.Delaney Johnson, Platteville C Jr.Carson Koerperich, Western Dubuque INF Jr.Sophia Gratton, Dubuque Hempstead INF 8thAnna Roling, Dubuque Wahlert INF Soph.Elise Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette INF Sr.Rylie Moore, Dubuque Senior OF Fr.Ava Rupp, Dubuque Senior OF Fr.Alivia Schulte, West Delaware OF Sr.Josie Kruser, Cuba City UTIL Fr.Kate Green, Cascade UTIL Soph.Jada Knipper, Maquoketa Valley UTIL Soph.Annika Husemann, East Dubuque UTIL Sr.HONORABLE MENTIONBeckman Catholic: Emma Karcher, Trista Schmidt, Shea SteffenBellevue: Cydney Tath, Caitlyn KleinBenton/Shullsburg: Camden RussellCascade: Brianna Carroll, Sophie Miller, Ella NaumanClayton Ridge: Camdyn DeutmeyerCuba City: Addy Schauff, Summer RogersDubuque Hempstead: Lauren Hefel, Mallory TomkinsDubuque Senior: Sophie Link, Brooke SullivanDubuque Wahlert: Kylie Sieverding, Addison KleinEast Dubuque: Annika Husemann, Katie Welp, Hannah Heitkamp, Isabel StewartGalena: Taylor HilbyFennimore: Kayahna FurrerLancaster: Abi MergenMaquoketa: Taylor Bates, Aubrey Kroymann, Mikaela Burken, Kasedi FrazierMaquoketa Valley: Cadence FreiburgerPotosi/Cassville: Emily Bierman, Madi WeberScales Mound/River Ridge: Emily Wurster, Millie BodenSouthwestern: Ally StantonStockton/Warren: Elaina Martin, Adrianne Baker, Maizy FonsecaWestern Dubuque: Anna Haverland, Kaitlyn Thole Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hempstead-high-school Senior-high-school Wahlert-high-school Western-dubuque-high-school Athlete of the Week Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Schieltz comes through in clutch for Beckman BY JIM LEITNER jim.leitner@thmedia.comUpdated Jul 27, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Jul 24, 2023 TH Athlete of the Week: Steger a formidable force for Western Dubuque BY TIM O’NEILL tim.oneill@thmedia.comUpdated Jul 20, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Jul 17, 2023 More than the Score More than the Score: Kids Day renamed for longtime outdoors advocate Dunham BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Aug 10, 2023 More than the Score: Keating to serve as NFHS president BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Jul 15, 2023 More than the Score: Badgers to train at UW-Platteville BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Jun 22, 2023 More than the Score: Iowa's Clark to play John Deere Pro-Am with Zach Johnson BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Jun 10, 2023