Maddy Nilles will end her collegiate track & field career at the NCAA Division I championships in Eugene, Ore., next month.
The North Dakota State University senior finished fourth in the hammer throw at the NCAA West Preliminaries in College Station, Texas, on Thursday with a toss of 216 feet, 4 inches (65.95 meters) to earn a berth at nationals. The national meet will take place June 9-12 at the University of Oregon.
Nilles will be shooting for all-American honors for the fourth consecutive season. She finished fifth in the hammer throw at the 2017-18 NCAA outdoor meet to earn first-team all-American accolades, landed second-team all-American by placing 12th in the weight throw at the 2018-19 indoor meet and was named all-American last year based on her ranking because the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the indoor and outdoor championships.
Nilles won the Iowa Class 3A state discus championships in her final three seasons at Dubuque Wahlert and placed second in the discus at the Drake Relays as a senior. Nilles also qualified for state in the shot put her final three years of high school.
Wedewer runs at NCAA preliminary round — The University of Northern Iowa 4x100-meter relay team, which included former Dubuque Wahlert track standout Libby Wedewer, finished 19th overall at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.
Junior Rylan Santi, Wedewer, graduate student Taylor Raines and freshman Paishence Johnson ran a 45.53 to finish 19th overall. At the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships, Santi, Wedewer, Raines and Johnson clocked a time of 45.31 to shatter the previous UNI record of 45.42, which stood for 27 years.
Lumberkings include Dubuque County flavor — The Clinton Lumberkings featured a distinct Dubuque County flavor when they opened the Collegiate Wood Bat Prospect League Baseball season on Friday night. Six players with Dubuque ties earned roster spots on the team coached by former University of Iowa coach Jack Dahm.
The pitching staff includes Dyersville Beckman grad Jackson Bennett, who is in his final weekend of the regular season at Michigan State University; Western Dubuque grad Casey Perrenoud, who recently completed his first season at Southeastern Community College; and Dubuque Senior graduates Jakob Kirman, of Clarke University, and T.J. Deardorff, the Pitcher of the Year in the American Rivers Conference while at Coe College.
Western Dubuque grad Kyle Lehmann, who also played at Southeastern, plays right field for the Lumberkings. And the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Matt Scherrman, the grandson of Farley semi-pro manager Paul Scherrman, plays shortstop for Clinton.
Clinton and Burlington joined the Prospects League this winter after Major League Baseball reduced the number of minor league affiliates for each team. The Prospects League features players with college eligibility remaining who hope to earn the attention of big-league scouts.
Bennett pitches vs. Hawkeyes — Michigan State right-handed pitcher Jackson Bennett had the longest outing of his season on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich., against the University of Iowa. The former Dyersville Beckman star, who underwent elbow surgery in the fall, went 4 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one and walking seven. He left with the Spartans holding a 4-3 lead, but Iowa rallied for a 7-4 win.
Bennett is 0-1 with a 6.19 ERA, 7 strikeouts and 12 walks in 16 innings covering seven appearances, including four starts.
Harris drives in difference-making run for Ole Miss — Calvin Harris, a freshman from Western Dubuque, drove in the difference-making run Friday as the University of Mississippi defeated Vanderbilt, 4-1, in an elimination game at the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament in Hoover, Ala. His sacrifice fly in the second inning came off top MLB-prospect Jack Leiter and gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead. No. 10-ranked Ole Miss (41-19) dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 1-ranked Arkansas (45-10) on Saturday to bow out of the SEC tournament. Harris started at first base and went 0-for-1. The Rebels have earned the right to host an NCAA regional tournament next weekend.
Vaske lands all-region honors —Kirkwood Community College outfielder Joel Vaske, a sophomore who helped Dyersville Beckman to the 2017 Iowa Class 2A state baseball championship, earned first-team all-region from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Southeast Missouri State University recruit helped the Eagles advance to this weekend’s National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series in Enid, Okla.
Kirkwood dropped an 8-2 decision to Western Oklahoma State College on Saturday to fall into the consolation bracket at the NJCAA World Series. Vaske went 1-for-4.
Vaske took a .379 batting average into the World Series. He has gone 78-for-206 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 78 RBIs through 60 games. He has walked 44 times and has stolen 23 bases in 25 attempts.
Frese leads Kirkwood to World Series — Eric Frese, who coached the Clarke University baseball team for eight seasons and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville baseball team for 12 years, led the Kirkwood Community College softball team to the NJCAA World Series in Oxford, Ala., for the second time in his three-year stint with the Eagles. The NJCAA did not hold a World Series last season because of the pandemic.
Kirkwood went 2-2 at the World Series and was eliminated by Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Thursday. The Eagles finished fourth at nationals in Frese’s first season.
Biedermann sets UD records — Bellevue, Iowa, native Kylee Biedermann set the University of Dubuque single-season softball record with 120 assists this spring. She also owns the school record with 45 stolen bases, and her four doubles against Wartburg in the American Rivers Conference tournament also set a Spartans standard.