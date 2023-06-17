The Dubuque Wahlert softball team pulled out a nail-biter and won in a romp Friday on the first day of the West Delaware Tournament in Manchester, Iowa.

Tierani Teslow went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and winning pitcher Julia Roth knocked in a pair as the Golden Eagles edged Monticello, 7-6. Roth pitched two scoreless and hitless innings while striking out four and walking two.