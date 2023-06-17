The Dubuque Wahlert softball team pulled out a nail-biter and won in a romp Friday on the first day of the West Delaware Tournament in Manchester, Iowa.
Tierani Teslow went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and winning pitcher Julia Roth knocked in a pair as the Golden Eagles edged Monticello, 7-6. Roth pitched two scoreless and hitless innings while striking out four and walking two.
Wahlert then routed North Linn, 11-1, in five innings. Ruth Tauber went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Addison Klein went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Roth went the distance in the circle, scattering six hits and striking out three without issuing a walk.
Western Dubuque defeated Cascade, 7-3, in eight innings in the tournament behind Kaitlyn Thole’s two-triple game and Baylee Neyen’s 10-strikeout, complete-game seven-hitter. The Bobcats also routed Lansing Kee, 12-3, as Erica Ernzen, Carson Koerperich, Thole, Morgan Hosch and Hailey Wulfekuhle had two hits apiece. Hannah Hoefer and Kiya Steger drove in three runs each.
West Delaware routed Cedar Rapids Washington, 14-1, and topped Independence, 5-1, to remain in the winners’ bracket. Dyersville Beckman Catholic dropped an 8-4 decision to Waukon.
Dubuque Senior 10-8, Davenport North 0-2 —At Davenport, Iowa: Meridith Gatto and Lily McCarty allowed just three hits in a combined pitching effort as the Rams blanked the Wildcats in a five-inning Game 1 affair. Annie Hefel homered and Gatto picked up another win in the circle in the second game to complete the sweep.
PREP BASEBALL
(Thursday’s games)
West Delaware 17-8, Vinton-Shellsburg 2-2 — At Vinton, Iowa: Brent Yonkovic went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs to lead the Hawks in the opener. Will Ward went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Keagan Jackson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Hayden Lyness, Brady Schaul and Sam Niles added two hits each in the 18-hit attack. In the nightcap, West Delaware made the most of eight hits, including two from Tyrus Werner, six walks and three hit batsmen.
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Bellevue Marquette 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Cael Funk went 3-for-4 and winning pitcher Pryce Rochford drove in three runs to lead the Vikings to the win. Rochford struck out one in a complete-game five-hitter.
Maquoketa Valley 19, North Cedar 3 (5 innings) —At Lowden, Iowa: Toby Grimm and Brady Wall had three hits apiece, and Matthew Schaul, Trevor Grimm and Kenyon Baker added two apiece in the romp. Wall drove in four runs, and Toby Grimm and Schaul collected two RBIs apiece in support of winning pitcher Trevor Grimm, who fanned nine in 4 2/3 innings of work.