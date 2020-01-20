If basketball fans weren't paying mind to Dubuque Senior before Monday night, they ought to start now.
The Rams have knocked off another giant.
Kendrick Watkins-Hogue scored 21 points off the bench, with his third dunk of the night capping Iowa Class 4A No. 8 Senior's 66-51 victory over fifth-ranked rival Hempstead Monday in Nora Gym.
It's the third top-six opponent the Rams have ousted this season. They improved to 7-1 -- that one loss coming against these very Mustangs to close out the 2019 calendar year. Meanwhile, they handed Iowa City West (ranked third in 4A) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (previously ranked No. 6) their first losses of the season.
Yet, only recently has Senior crept into the Associated Press top-10 poll. The players don't mind, though. They say the "underdog mentality" is what's carried them to big wins this year.
"If you doubt us, we're just going to show us how much better we are than you think," said Watkins-Hogue, whose 21 points was a career-high for him and a season-high for any Ram this year. He finished the game 6 of 7 from the field. "We take that doubt, take it into practice, take it into consideration and we're going to build on it. Bring that into the game with us and distribute it like we did today.
"This is the top (win this season) because it was our revenge game."
The difference between Senior's first meeting with the Mustangs (9-2) was night and day. Hempstead outscored the Rams, 44-24, in the second half for a runaway 75-48 victory on Dec. 20 in Moody Gym.
Senior had a long winter break to chew on that result and was determined for a much different outcome in Round 2. After taking a 29-28 lead into halftime, the Rams outscored the Mustangs, 37-23, in the second half.
"We've been a really good team in 2020," said Senior coach Wendell Eimers. "Over the holidays we adjusted our presses and we've been really good with our full-court trapping press. We've got guys that just work, work, work. We've got guys that couldn't have worked any harder for me tonight."
Daquon Lewis's layup out of the break was the start of a 10-2 Rams run to open the third quarter. Watkins-Hogue capped it with a one-handed putback slam to give Senior a 39-30 lead. The Rams were outscoring Hempstead, 16-4, before a pair of 3-pointers by Jamari Smith brought Mustangs within 45-38 at the end of the third.
Another big spurt by the Rams gave them a 54-39 lead to start off the fourth. Aiding their big runs was a relentless press defense that simply baffled Hempstead.
The Mustangs struggled to move the ball past half court throughout the second half. Coach Curt Deutsch cited 19 turnovers on 58 offensive possessions for Hempstead, which just isn't going to win games against a quality opponent. The Rams finished with just eight giveaways.
"A lot of (the turnovers) had to do with Senior. They made some adjustments to their presses and took us out of our press break attack," said Deutsch. "They made it tough on Jamari and Michael to get out in transition, and we just could never get into a rhythm on the offensive end."
Michael Duax and Kellen Strohmeyer traded layups to cut the Mustangs' deficit to 58-48 with 4:45 remaining. That was as close as Hempstead got to a comeback in the fourth quarter. Watkins-Hogue hammered his second dunk and followed up with a layup for a 62-48 Senior lead, and the Mustangs managed just one 3-pointer over the final 3 minutes of play.
Watkins-Hogue punctuated the win in the closing seconds with a 180 dunk on the fast break, facilitated by a Cooper Medinger steal.
"I think they're going to start (taking us seriously) now," said Medinger, who finished with six points. "They're seeing that we're up there with everyone else and we've been on a roll lately."
Lewis finished with 15 points and Tyler Schuster added nine to round out Senior. Smith led Hempstead with 14 points and Duax finished with 13. In their previous meeting, the two Mustang juniors combined for 40 points.
Outside of Nora Gym, no one knew what to expect from a Rams team boasting four new starters this year. If there were any doubters left before Monday, now it ought to be clear that this Senior team is going to compete.
"I think everybody in that locker room believes we've got a good team," Eimers said. "The kids believed and we got Hempstead to play our style of ball."