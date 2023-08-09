A pair of Dubuque County golf teams with designs on returning to the Iowa Class 4A state tournament later this fall will have an opportunity to show their mettle close to home in the season-opening Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet on Thursday morning at Thunder Hills Golf & Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.
Tournament host Western Dubuque returns six golfers from a squad that finished 11th at the state meet a year ago, while Dubuque Wahlert boasts four returning veterans. Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead, on the other hand, will be in rebuilding mode after fielding senior-heavy lineups a year ago.
Here is a capsule look at the area teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Ben Wilson (ninth year)
Last season — 50-49 record, 11th place at state, 146.25 9-hole average, 326.55 18-hole average
Returning veterans — Brock Wilson (jr., 40.40 scoring average, tied for 65th at state with an 86-83—169), Jackson Webber (sr., 40.62 scoring average, tied for 40th at state with an 84-77—161), Jackson Skrtich (jr., 42.28 average, tied for 69th at state with an 87-84—171), Tyler Skrtich (jr., 40.67 average, tied for 52nd at state with an 83-81—614), Brayden Webber (jr., 44.12 average, tied for 58th at state with an 87-80—167), Henry Gilbertson (soph., 45.28).
Outlook — The Bobcats hope to build on last year’s run to state after narrowly missing the previous campaign. They return all but one state tournament participant, Nolan Vaske. Jackson Webber regrouped from a broken neck his freshman year to earn first-team all-MVC accolades last season, while Brock Wilson and Tyler Skrtich were second-teamers and Jackson Skrtich made honorable mention. Brock Wilson qualified for state individually as a freshman and led the team in scoring average a year ago. After placing third in the Valley Division last year, the Bobcats feel capable of making a run at the division this fall.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Eric Mueller (third year)
Last season — 80-35-1 record, 10th place at state, 155.25 nine-hole average, 314.82 18-hole average
Returning veterans — Ben Dolter (jr., 38.09 average, tied for 45 at state tournament with a 84-78-162), Bock Mueller (jr., 41.05 average, tied for 37th at state with an 84-76—160), Charlie Becker (sr., 42.43 average, tied for 71st at state with an 86-86—172), Jonah Oberfoell (jr., 42.32 average, tied for 65th at state, 88-81—169).
Promising newcomers — Connor Walsh (soph.), Cal Martineau (fr.).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are coming off back-to-back state tournament appearances and return four of the seven regulars, although it will be difficult to replace state veterans Will Coohey, Patrick Fitzgerald and Quinn Walsh. Eric Mueller believes any player in his top six can compete in the No. 1 slot for Wahlert this fall, based on their tournament scores throughout the summer. That depth could carry the Eagles far. Wahlert also looks to win a fourth consecutive city championship this fall. Dolter earned first-team all-MVC accolades last season, while Bock Mueller landed honorable mention status.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chad Parkin (15th year)
Last season — 17-61 record, 160.75 nine-hole average, 342.56 18-hole average
Returning veterans — Drew Lewis (sr., 44.13 average), Charlie Setter (sr., 46.84 average).
Outlook — The Mustangs must replace seven seniors, including city champion Wil Sigwarth, who finished a city-best tied for 14th at the state tournament with a 76-76—152. So, Parkin will lean on Lewis and Setter to guide a team lacking experience at the varsity level. The bulk of the team will be comprised of freshmen and sophomores, which could lead to some growing pains now but reap benefits in the coming years.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Tim Felderman (15th year)
Last season — 27-50 record, 161.25 nine-hole average, 330.22 18-hole average
Outlook — Felderman said 32 golfers signed up for the sport, and it will take a few weeks to determine which ones will step into the many open lineup spots. Practice just started on Monday, just four days ahead of the MVC Super Meet. He believes a handful of freshman could earn spots in the varsity lineup. The Rams relied heavily on eight seniors last year.