Western Dubuque’s Brock Wilson returns to a team that finished 11th at the Iowa Class 4A state tournament last fall at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

A pair of Dubuque County golf teams with designs on returning to the Iowa Class 4A state tournament later this fall will have an opportunity to show their mettle close to home in the season-opening Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet on Thursday morning at Thunder Hills Golf & Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.

Tournament host Western Dubuque returns six golfers from a squad that finished 11th at the state meet a year ago, while Dubuque Wahlert boasts four returning veterans. Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead, on the other hand, will be in rebuilding mode after fielding senior-heavy lineups a year ago.

