BELLEVUE, Iowa — Chet Knake has been waiting to see his Bellevue boys basketball team put a complete game out on the floor.
Crosstown rival Marquette brought out the best in the Comets on Saturday night, and Knake and Bellevue now have a signature win to pride upon in 2020.
Jackson Wagner scored 15 points and Paxton Felderman added 10 to lead the Comets to a 55-48 home victory over the Mohawks.
It turned out to be a wire-to-wire victory for Bellevue (3-5), but it sure didn’t feel like one. Marquette (1-8) cut it within one possession several times in the second half, and was within 52-48 with 20 seconds remaining.
Felderman and teammate Colton Heim went a combined 3 of 4 on bonus free throws to put the game out of reach late.
“It’s huge. Every year, everyone comes out in support (of this game),” said Felderman, who was a perfect 8-for-8 at the stripe, all in the second half. “Everyone wants to win, one side of town against the other.”
Isaac Carter scored the game’s opening points on free throws as the Comets raced out to a 9-0 lead before the Mohawks could find a groove. Wagner drained a hook shot to give Bellevue its largest lead of the first half, 24-11, before Parker Mueller and Carson Michels traded buckets to bring Marquette within 24-15 at the break.
Matt Brinker scored five straight points followed by a fast break layup by Michels and the Mohawks were within 24-22 at the start of the third quarter. It remained a one or two possession game for the remainder of the frame, the Comets clinging to a 36-32 lead entering the fourth.
Heim hit a 3 followed by a putback bucket from Wagner and Bellevue’s lead was back up to 41-32 to start the final quarter. Later, a jumper by Andrew Swartz gave the Comets a 47-39 lead and they forced the Mohawks to play catchup for the remainder of the contest.
“It feels really good,” said Knake, praising Marquette for containing the Comets’ top two scorers in Felderman and Colby Sieverding. “Our other guys stepped up and made plays down the stretch. That’s a huge growth for our program. We usually rely on Colby and Paxton to do most of our scoring and we had other guys step up in their absence.”
Brinker’s 3 followed by Michels’ layup brought Marquette within 52-48 before Heim and Felderman went to the line to close out the game. Michels finished with a game-high 21 points, including 7 of 9 shooting on free throws, while Brinker added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Heim and Swartz finished with nine points apiece for Bellevue.
The Comets are hopeful this is the kind of win that can turn their season around. They’ll put that to the test against one of the best teams in Iowa Class 2A when they travel to undefeated No. 4 Camanche.
“We’ve been struggling lately and I feel like (the win) is going to help us in the long run,” Felderman said.