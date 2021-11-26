Blake Whalen felt a little lost without one of his favorite holiday traditions last fall.
But all of the fond memories came roaring back Thursday morning, when the former Dubuque Senior standout won the 49th annual Turkey Trot for the third time. The event, which benefits the cross country and track & field programs at Dubuque Wahlert, took a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It attracted 861 runners for the 2.5-mile race and 133 for the 5-mile race on Thursday.
“I certainly understand why they had to cancel the race last year, but, at the same time, I was disappointed it didn’t happen,” said Whalen, who ran for West Texas A&M before graduating in 2017 and now trains with Des Moines-based RunAblaze. “It’s one of my favorite races of the year, and I was really excited to have it back.
“It’s a great chance to catch up with old teammates and friends and share old memories. It’s always a lot of fun.”
Whalen, 26, ran the 5-mile course in 25:24.8, nearly 4 minutes ahead of runner-up Brandon Hosch, of Denver. Whalen ran the Turkey Trot for the ninth time and has won the 5-mile distance twice and the 2.5-mile distance once.
Elaina Biechler, 35, of Dubuque finished fifth overall and was the top female runner in the 5-mile race. She clocked a 30:59 to edge Amanda Edwards by just 15 seconds.
“It’s been great to get back in racing in general this year,” said Biechler, who won the event for the first time in her second try. “If COVID taught us anything, it’s that you can’t take these things for granted, because they might not always be there. It felt great to get out and compete in what is always such a great environment and support a local school.”
Just five days after helping Wartburg College finish ninth at the NCAA Division III cross country championships in Louisville, Ky., Dalton Martin won the 2.5-mile Turkey Trot in 12:53.02 — 1.43 seconds ahead of Wahlen’s younger brother, Will. Martin, 21, of Rock Island, Ill., placed 76th overall at the NCAA meet.
“Running at Wartburg has been one of the best experiences I’ve had, just because it’s such a great group of guys,” said Martin, who came to Dubuque to spend the holiday with his girlfriend and ran his first Turkey Trot. “Our regular season went so well, but the end of the year wasn’t pretty. We had high expectations, and it just didn’t happen for us, which was both sad and heartbreaking. We’re still trying to figure out what went wrong.
“We’re going to learn from it, and it’s going to make us that much more hungry for the track season in the spring.”
Helen Dolan, a St. Paul, Minn., native who ran cross country and track at Hamline University before graduating in the spring, won the women’s 2.5 mile race in 15:44.95. Hallie Kelchen, 13, took second in 17:18.48.
“It was a lot hillier than I’m used to, but I actually don’t mind running up hills sometimes,” said Dolan, who came to Dubuque with her boyfriend and ran the Turkey Trot for the first time. “It was pretty neat to see so many people signed up for it. It was a lot of fun and something I’d definitely do again.”
The first-place finisher in each age division received a certificate for a frozen turkey.