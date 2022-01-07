Dubuque Hempstead was dominant Thursday night.
The Mustangs won 11 of 14 weight classes to rout Waterloo West, 58-18, in a dual at Moody Gymnasium.
Joseph Lewis (220), Mitchell Pins (106), Gable Brooks (138), and Antonia Nava (195) earned pins for Hempstead.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Dubuque Senior 24 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams fell to the Saints in a road dual meet. Seth Connolly (138) and Cohen Pfohl (285) earned pins for Senior.
Linn-Mar 55, Western Dubuque 24 — At Marion, Iowa: Nevin Pins (160), Logan Massey (170), Evan Surface (195), and Dakota Hoffman (220) won by fall for the Bobcats.
Eagles go 0-4 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Clayton Ridge went 0-4 at the Upper Iowa Conference Dual Tournament losing to North Fayette Valley (54-11), Postville (66-11), Tripoli (48-24), and MFL/Mar-Mac (60-17). Erik Flores had four wins on the night for the Eagles.
Dyersville Beckman 49, Solon 26 — At Solon, Iowa: The Trailblazers earned a road dual win behind pins from Levi Feldman (195), Owen Huehnergarth (220), Jake Schmidt (106), Shawn Bunsman (113), Nick Schmidt (126), Alex Hageman (145), and Conner Grover (160).
Tipton 52, Cascade 26 — At Durant, Iowa: Ty Frasher (145) won by fall, but the Cougars fell to Tipton.
Hawks 2-0 — At Marion, Iowa: West Delaware routed Center Point-Urbana (75-6), and Marion (77-0) in a triangular. Brayden Maury (106), Ryan Hilby (113), Logan Peyton (152), Jadyn Peyton (160), Kyle Cole (170), and Grant Northburg (220) earned pins for the Hawks.
Bellevue 1-2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets defeated Northeast Goose Lake (42-24), but fell to Camanche (45-27) and Wellman Mid-Prairie (60-18) in a quadrangular. Jayden Keane (160) was 3-0 with three pins for Bellevue.
Wildcats clip Vikings — At Delhi, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg wrestled to a tie (36-36), but the Wildcats won the tiebreaker via less forfeits. Maquoketa Valley fell to Alburnett (60-18), as did Ed-Co (64-9) in a triangular. Brady Davis (220, 285) and Aiden Salow (182) won twice for the Wildcats.
Peyton Gaul (113, 120) had two wins for the Vikings.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 67, Galena 62 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo notched a game-high 24 points, and Collin Fosler added 13 to lead the Hornets past the Pirates in a Illinois Class 1A heavyweight matchup. Ethan Hefel scored 19, and Kaden hauber 18 to pace Galena.
Stockton 61, River Ridge (Ill.) 37 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ian Broshous netted 18 points, and Caleb Mommoser had 17 to lead the Blackhawks in a rout of the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland 68, Shullsburg 45 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Taylor Russell led the Miners with 14 points, but Shullsburg fell at home.
Prairie du Chien 51, Richland Center 47 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn had a game-high 25 points, as the Blackhawks squeaked out a win.
Belmont 63, Benton 49 — At Benton, Wis.: Kennedy Howell’s 18 points paced the Braves past the Zephyrs. Jocelyn Cummins had 16 to lead Benton.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Spartans 0-2 — At Louisville, Ky.: UD fell to Baldwin Wallace (36-10) and Concordia-Moorhead (31-6) at the NWCA Multi-Division National Dual Meet. Zarik Anderson (157) earned two victories by decision for Dubuque.