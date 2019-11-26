The Platteville girls basketball team has been knocking on the door of the Wisconsin state tournament for the past two seasons.
That goal has fallen short in sectionals each time, and the senior-laden Hillmen of 2019-20 are hoping to finally kick that door down.
Behind five senior starters, Platteville’s hot start to the season continued on Tuesday night in a 76-48 rout over Dubuque Hempstead at Moody Gym. Josie Nies drilled six 3-pointers and scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter as the Hillmen pulled away, while Sami Martin added 21 points and Izzy Carroll chipped in 10.
“We’ve been shooting the ball, making layups and making our free throws. We’re converting and can probably reach 100 points sometime if we actually finish all of our shots,” Nies said with a chuckle.
The biggest challenge for the Hillmen (3-0) in sectionals figures to be an equally loaded Edgewood team, but that’s for concern down the road. For now, Platteville made life miserable for Hempstead in the Mustangs’ season opener, forcing 16 turnovers. The two teams have met every season since 2015, and the Hillmen now hold a 3-2 lead in the early-season series.
“We’re playing really well right now,” Hillmen coach Mike Foley said. “We’re putting some points on the board and for us to take the next step, we really have to work on the defensive end. If we play defense the way we’re capable of playing, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be in the thick of things in our conference and in it against any team that we play down the road. We can play right with them.”
Nies connected on a pair of triples in the first quarter that pushed Platteville’s lead to 18-7. The Hillmen used an 8-0 run to begin the second quarter that extended the advantage to 30-12, and when Hempstead’s Kaylie Springer sunk a 3 to cut the deficit to 32-23, Platteville answered with a 5-0 spurt to close the half and led by double digits the rest of the way.
“We’ve been playing with each other since the fifth grade,” Nies said of the senior group that includes Martin, Carroll, Becca Hoyer and Courtney Budden. “We have chemistry and we know what each player can do. We’re just making sure we give it our all going into every game, have a positive attitude and we’re going to be victorious at the end.”
Nies drilled three more treys in the third quarter, with two coming on back-to-back possessions that extended the Hillmen’s lead to 52-27 with 3:45 left in the frame. Martin added seven points in the fourth quarter to keep the Mustangs at bay before the Hillmen cleared the bench down the stretch.
“I think that we know that we have a lot of stuff to improve on to get to the next step,” Nies said. “Every day in practice we know that we have to work harder than our opponent to get to state. Every game, especially for the seniors, we’re treating it like our last game that we’ll ever have. We’re just hoping that this work will take us to state.”
Morgan Hawkins led Hempstead with 11 points, and Ella Johnson added 10.