Jim Noonan’s first goal as a coach wasn’t necessarily victory.
Yes, he wanted to win.
But it was another aspect of his coaching philosophy that stood out. It was his desire to mold young athletes into model citizens.
“For Coach Noonan, it was all about developing players as people. Being athletes came second to him,” said Sam (Reimer) Teply, a former TH Player of the Year who succeeded Noonan as Wahlert’s softball coach in 2013. “For him, it was all about developing his athletes to be good people and carry on the values we were taught at Wahlert as students. He tried to really bring that together to create value for the team, by creating good people.”
Noonan — who coached the Golden Eagles for 20 seasons, winning more than 450 games and leading the program to its first-ever state tournament appearance in 2009 — passed away Sunday at the age of 75.
“He made the game fun, and he gave us lots of great memories, lots of great teammates, experiences,” said Ashley Winter, who starred at Wahlert under Noonan and now coaches the Loras softball program. “It’s people like that that impact life, and as a coach now, I hope I can just do a fraction of what Coach Noonan did.”
Noonan was a teacher for 40 years at St. Anthony’s, Drexler Middle School and Beckman Catholic High. He officiated multiple levels of basketball, football and baseball and was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Officials Hall of Fame in 2002.
He led the Golden Eagles softball program to a 465-375 record over 20 seasons before retiring at the end of the 2012 season. He was a two-time Mississippi Valley Conference Coach of the Year and district Coach of the Year, and was inducted into the Wahlert Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
He was named TH Coach of the Year in 2000 and 2009.
“Coach Noonan was a very special man in my life, both as a coach and as a mentor,” said Teply, who starred on Wahlert’s 2009 state tournament team. “He really valued focusing the team around the players’ strengths and allowing the players to really blossom into who they were, both as people and as players. He really supported us and encouraged us in any direction we wanted to go as a team. That’s why I really valued him so much, is because it truly was selfless for him. It was never about him and his success, it was always about team and the players.”
After Winter concluded a stellar playing career at Wartburg College, she returned home to Dubuque to take over the Loras program. Noonan was there keeping tabs, celebrating success and even giving a few friendly pointers.
“Every now and then I’d see him standing up on top of the hill, especially when we had both the Kleins, Holly and Kellie playing at Loras, because he was always following the former Wahlert Eagles, wherever they went,” Winter said, then added with a laugh: “And then he’d always give me his coaching tips and coaching advice when I would see him out and about. He was very much a supporter.”
Teply took over the Wahlert program for one season in 2013. She modeled her coaching philosophy after the standard she had witnessed for five seasons with the Eagles.
“He really empowered what I came to know as the Wahlert softball tradition and I really tried to honor that in the way that I coached the players and the way that I held the players to the standard I expected them to hold themselves to representing Wahlert,” she said, “because that was Coach Noonan’s legacy.”
And, perhaps most importantly, he made the game fun while teaching the fundamentals.
“In Iowa, softball is a summer sport and sometimes it’s tough to keep kids out because they don’t want to give up their summers,” Winter said. “But at Wahlert, we always liked playing for Coach Noonan. We liked the experiences we had, and so I think he was just, he was just a great guy.
“And he’s definitely going to be missed.”
