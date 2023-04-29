No offense to the friends and family back in Dubuque, but Riley Stuart kind of enjoys life on the road in the United States Hockey League’s Clark Cup Playoffs.
The Fighting Saints rolled out of town on Sunday for a best-of-3 first-round series in Green Bay, then headed straight to Geneva, Ill., after Wednesday’s clincher. Dubuque opens the best-of-3 Eastern Conference semifinals tonight against the Chicago Steel, who earned the right to host all three games by finishing first in the conference during the regular season.
“Some people might not look at it as being an advantage, but a lot of us do,” said Stuart, the team co-captain. “We’re all together 24/7, and we’ve found a way to have fun doing it. That helps us a lot and gives us a little extra energy to play.
“It bonds us a lot more and it also keeps us focused. The whole 24/7, it’s all about us and there are no outside distractions. It showed in the Green Bay series. When you eat every meal together and hang out together, it translates from off the ice to on the ice.”
The Saints will take any advantages they can find heading into this weekend’s series with Chicago, which led the Eastern Conference pretty much from wire to wire. The teams have met twice before in the playoffs — in 2017 and 2021 — and the Steel won both series en route to the only two Clark Cup titles in franchise history.
Dubuque won the regular-season series, though, by taking four of the six meetings. Both of Chicago’s wins came at Fox Valley Ice Arena.
“Since the first game of the year against them back in October, we’ve done a really good job of making it hard on them through their zone entries and making them go through us,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We’ve had good layers in the defensive zone where they’re not getting us to chase and all of the sudden seams open up for them.
“That’s where we can have some success and catch them in transition. We can possess pucks our offensive zone. Nobody really likes to play defense as much as offense, and they’re a really gifted offensive team.”
Dubuque’s regular-season success against the Steel breeds confidence within the dressing room. But not overconfidence.
The Steel won the last meeting, 6-3, three weeks ago in Geneva.
“Against a team like Chicago, the last thing you want to do is come into a series cocky, because that has a tendency to take you away from the style you want to play against them,” Saints defenseman and co-captain Max Burkholder said. “They’re still a really good team and you have to play disciplined against them, but we do like the way we match up against them.
“We can definitely use that loss as a learning experience. We know we have to play more disciplined against them and we can’t afford to give them too many power plays. We did do a lot of positive things in that loss, so we’re going to build off the positives and negatives of that game.”
Dubuque won the first three games in the season series, before Chicago earned a 3-2 decision March 18. On that night, the Saints played the third game in as many nights while the Steel hadn’t played in a week.
In the second loss to Chicago, penalty trouble hurt the Saints. The Steel jumped to a 3-0 lead and chased the rest of the game.
“In the four wins, we’ve done a really good job of keeping everything to the outside,” MacDonald said. “And even in the two losses, we were right there. A big key will be staying disciplined and staying out of the penalty box. We’d like to play 5-on-5 as much as possible.”
Dubuque won the special teams battle in the Green Bay series. The Saints went 4-for-13 on the power play, stayed out of the box themselves and limited the Gamblers to one power play goal in three chances.
That series gives the Saints momentum.
“It’s a testament to our team and how hard we’ve worked to overcome some adversities this season,” forward Jake Sondreal said. “Any time you get a result in the playoffs, you grow closer as a team. You start to believe in yourselves a little more.
“Chicago’s been at the top of our division all year for a reason. But, as a team, we do a good job of matching up against them, and we always bring our ‘A’ game against them. We’ll have to do that again this weekend. It’s the competitive inside our group. We want to compete against the best and take them out any time we can.”
Dubuque also thrived in the Green Bay series with depth. Twelve different players registered at least one point, and seven different players tallied at least one goal. Owen Michaels and Max Montes led the way with two goals apiece.
“We’re a team that needs everyone to contribute,” MacDonald said. “Ryan (St. Louis) and the power play have been awesome, but when every line’s going, that’s when we have a lot of our success. We legit have four lines that can play, and it’s important at this time of the year to be able to roll four lines when you’re potentially playing three games in three days on the road.”
But a handful of Saints will enjoy a bit of a home-ice advantage. Mikey Burchill, James Reeder and Noah Powell all grew up in the Chicagoland area and expect to have healthy representation in the crowd.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to look up into the stands and see all your buddies and your family showing their support,” Burchill said. “That’s something not a lot of players get to experience, especially in the playoffs. With the stakes so high, it adds to the fun and gets the adrenaline going a little more.
“It’s going to be a tough series. They know how to score, so we’ll have to play sound defense and play the full 60 minutes. We’ve shown what we’re capable of doing when we do play the full 60 minutes, and that’s going to be key again.”
