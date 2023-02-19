Connor Glasgow scored a game-high 21 points, Kolby Knautz added 11 and Parker Studtmann 10 as Galena pulled away from River Ridge in the second half of a boys regional quarterfinal contest on Saturday in Galena, Ill.
Galena will play East Dubuque in the regional semfinals on Wednesday in Fulton, Ill.
East Dubuque 45, Morrison 39 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Aidan Colin scored 16 points, and Carter Widmeier chipped in 12 as the Warriors won their postseason opener.
Scales Mound 78, Orangeville 32— At Scales Mound, Ill.: Seth Birkett scored 17 points, Jacob Duerr 15 and Dylan Slavenburg 11to led the Hornets in a regional quarterfinal win. Scales Mound will play Warren in the regional semifinals on Wednesday in Stockton, Ill.
Warren 41, Stockton 37 (2 OT) — At Warren, Ill.: Ryley Schultz scored 13 points in the Blackhawks’ first round loss.
Jesup 63, Cascade 46 — At Jesup, Iowa: Cass Hoffman scored 18 points, but the Cougars (15-7) fell in the second round of the Iowa Class 2A District 5 tournament. Jack Miller led Jesup (16-6) with 22 points.
Potosi 72, Pecatonica 36 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen recorded his 1,000th-career point on a first-half 3-pointer en route to a 23-point effort as the Chieftains doubled up Pecatonica.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Senior 72, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 71 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Josie Potts scored 28, Myrissa McGrane added 16 and Maya Watters added 11 in an Iowa Class 5A Region 1 semifinal. The Rams, who led the final 15 minutes of the game, advanced to play unbeaten Pleasant Valley for a berth in the state tournament.
Cedar Falls 69, Hempstead 33 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Mustangs bowed out at 2-21 after the loss in an Iowa Class 5A Region 8 semifinal.
Western Dubuque 64, De Witt Central 52 — At De Witt, Iowa: The Bobcats (5-18) won the Iowa Class 4A Region 6 semifinal and plays either Marion or Cedar Rapids Xavier for a berth in the state tournament.
Decorah 71, West Delaware 47 — At De Witt, Iowa: The Hawks bowed out in an Iowa Class 4A Region 5 semifinal.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loras 63, Wartburg 55 — At Loras: Cierra Bachmann dropped 18 points, Madison Fleckenstein scored 16 and Sami Martin contributed 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Duhawks (21-4, 14-2) handed Wartburg (20-5, 15-1) its first American Rivers Conference loss in the regular-season finale. Loras outscored the Knights, 21-16, in the fourth quarter. Sara Faber led Wartburg with 14 points.
Top-seeded Wartburg and Loras both earned first-round byes in the A-R-C tournament, which begins Tuesday. Wartburg will play the winner of No. 4 Coe and No. 5 Luther, and Loras will play the winner of No. 3 Simpson and No. 6 Dubuque.
Luther 54, Dubuque 52 — At Decorah, Iowa: Tabria Thomas scored 22 points, and Isabella Tierney added 12, but the Spartans (13-12, 7-9) dropped their A-R-C finale. The Norse (13-12, 8-8) overcame a two-point deficit after thee quarters to win. Kailey Jones dropped 27 points to pace Luther.
Clarke 78, Missouri Valley 60 — At Kehl Center: Emma Kelchen dropped 18 points, Tina Ubl added 14, and Mya Merschman contributed 13 as the Pride wrapped up the regular season at 25-3 overall, 19-3 in the Heart of America Conference. Skylar Culbertson and Nicole McDermott grabbed 11 rebounds apiece, and Kelchen had 10.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Missouri Valley 81, Clarke 73 — At Kehl Center: Anthony Eddy dropped 26 points, and Chandler Dean added 18, but the Pride dropped their season finale and finished 11-17 overall and 6-16 in the league.
Loras 84, Wartburg 77 — At Loras: Declan Ciurlik netted 21 points and Myles Barry 18 and as the Duhawks (15-10, 9-7 A-R-C) snapped a four-game skid in the regular-season finale. Loras earned the No. 4 seed and will again host fifth-seeded Wartburg on Tuesday in the first round of the A-R-C tournament.
Dubuque 65, Luther 53 — At Decorah, Iowa: Keegan Zimmerman poured in a game-high 24 points, Jayin McCants added 11 and UD (19-6, 12-4) won its final regular season game. The Spartans clinched the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament and will host the Nebraska Wesleyan/Coe winner on Thursday.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Aurora 14, Dubuque 8 — Oyen Field: Sam Todd and Tyler Johnson netted two goals each, but the Spartans dropped their season opener.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Edgewood 2 — At Lillis AWC: Dorian Fiorenza had a team-best 15 kils, four aces and eight digs as the Duhawks survived in five sets on Friday, 25-10, 19-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Spartans sweep — At Carbondale, Ill.: Colton Pfeifer and Cole DeStefanis had three hits apiece in UD’s 17-1 rout of Blackburn College in Game 1. Pfeifer, Kyle Radi and Colin Husko had two hits each in the nightcap to lead the Spartans past Ripon, 6-5, in nine innings. Hempstead grad Derek Hardin earned the win in relief.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Wunderlin 10th at state meet — At Waukesha, Wis.: Titus Wunderlin, a junior with the Platteville/Lancaster co-op program, swam a 22.27 in the 50-yard freestyle to finish 10th at the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet on Friday night. Wunderlin later swam a 49.67 in the 100 freestyle to finish 13th.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Cedar Rapids 5, Dubuque 3 — At Dubuque Ice Arena: Carter Kerkenbush tallied a goal and an assist, and Cody Sweeney and Tyler White also scored, but the Saints fell in Midwest High School Hockey League play Friday night. Jacob Noonan, Beau Baker, Cameron O’Donnell and Nikolai Sookochoff also had assists for Dubuque.
