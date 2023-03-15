022023-1A-team-boys-Maquoketa-3.jpg
Maquoketa’s Lucas Ihrig bowls in the Iowa Class 1A state tournament last month in Waterloo, Iowa. Maquoketa won the tournament for the first time in program history and Ihrig was one of 16 bowlers selected to the TH All-Area team.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY For the Telegraph Herald

Ten bowlers who finished the season with averages over 200 highlight the fifth annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Bowling Team.

Western Dubuque senior Nolan Vaske posted the area’s high average of 216.58, nearly eight pins more than West Delaware junior Louis Shontz. The first team also includes three bowlers from Maquoketa, which won its first Iowa Class 1A state championship this winter.

