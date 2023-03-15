Ten bowlers who finished the season with averages over 200 highlight the fifth annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Bowling Team.
Western Dubuque senior Nolan Vaske posted the area’s high average of 216.58, nearly eight pins more than West Delaware junior Louis Shontz. The first team also includes three bowlers from Maquoketa, which won its first Iowa Class 1A state championship this winter.
Selections were based on season-long averages for bowlers who competed in a majority of their team’s meets, as well as postseason success.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Kaden Beidler — The junior ranked 13th in the area with a 196.0 average and helped Maquoketa win the Iowa Class 1A state team championship last month in Waterloo. The Cardinals completed a team sweep, as the girls also won the first state title in program history.
Aidan Besler — The Western Dubuque junior carried a 201.41 average to rank 10th in the area. He also collected second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division and second-team all-East District in Class 2A from the state coaches association. The Bobcats led Class 2A in team average during the regular season.
Dalton Davis — The Maquoketa junior ranked 16th in the area with a 194.33 average this season. He also bowled on the Cardinals squad that won the Class 1A state team championship.
Brady Hartke — A sophomore at West Delaware, he finished 15th in the area with a 195.67 average. He also helped the Hawks advance to the Class 1A state team quarterfinals.
Lucas Ihrig — While doing double-duty with the Maquoketa basketball team, he averaged 205.17 to finish fifth in the area. He led the Cardinals to the Class 1A state championship, the first in program history, took 22nd in the individual state tournament and earned second-team all-district from the coaches association.
Aaron Kluesner — The 10th-place finisher in the Class 1A state tournament, he led Dubuque Wahlert and finished ninth in the area with a 203.46 average in his senior campaign. He won the MVC Mississippi Division tournament championship and received second-team honors in the all-league voting.
Logan Kluesner — The Bellevue junior ranked 12th in the area with a 196.25 average this season.
Landon Letts — A senior at West Delaware, he carried a 195.76 average to rank 14th in the area. He also helped the Hawks reach the Class 1A state team quarterfinals.
Jude Ludwig — The Western Dubuque senior posted the fourth-best average in the area with his 206.04. He collected first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division and first-team all-district in Class 2A from the coaches association.
Ethan Potter — A Class 2A state individual quarterfinalist, Potter finished seventh in the area with a 204.91 average this season. He earned second-team all-MVC Valley Division and second-team all-district from the coaches association.
River Schiefer — The Bellevue senior ranked eighth in the area with a 204.79 average this season.
Louis Shontz — A junior at West Delaware, he posted the area’s second-highest average at 208.76 and ranked 53rd in the state, regardless of class. Shontz finished fourth in the Class 1A individual state tournament, led the Hawks to the team quarterfinals at state and landed first-team all-district and second team all-state from the coaches association.
Nick Sweeney — He finished sixth in the area with a 205.0 average during his senior season at Western Dubuque. Sweeney placed 20th in the Class 2A individual state tournament, earned honorable mention all-MVC and made the coaches association’s second-team all-district squad in Class 2A.
Nolan Vaske — The Western Dubuque senior posted the area’s top average, a 216.58. He also finished 19th in the state, regardless of class, in average. Vaske made first-team all-MVC Valley Division, first-team all-district and first-team all-state in Class 2A from the state coaches association.
Michael Wlochal — The 12th grader at Dubuque Senior finished third in the area with a 206.77 average this season. He earned first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Zachary Wlochal — The lone freshman on the all-area first-team, he ranked 11th in the area with a 199.86 average and represented Dubuque Senior at the Class 3A individual state tournament. He placed 30th at state and collected second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division accolades.
HONORABLE MENTION
Matthew Daly (Western Dubuque)
Brevin Hawkinson (Dubuque Wahlert)
Nick Hingtgen (Dubuque Hempstead)
Troy Gibson (Maquoketa)
Hudson Orr (Dubuque Hempstead)
Cael Patters (Dubuque Senior)
Bodee Pitts (Western Dubuque)
Brendan Poirier (Dubuque Wahlert)
Drake Reed (Dubuque Senior)
Jacob Riecks (Maquoketa)
Gavin Wardle (Dubuque Hempstead)
