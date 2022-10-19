10192022-BrannmanMarcus.jpg

Dubuque' Marcus Brännman earned the United States Hockey League's goaltender of the week award on Tuesday. 

 Hickling Images

Marcus Brännman bet on himself when he reported to the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ 30-man camp last month.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound native of Bromma, Sweden, traveled more than 4,000 miles without a guaranteed roster spot or a Plan B for this season when camp opened with three goaltenders competing for two roster spots. And, he faced a difficult transition from the Olympic-sized ice surfaces of home and the much smaller rinks of North America, not to mention a significant culture change.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.