Marcus Brännman bet on himself when he reported to the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ 30-man camp last month.
The 5-foot-11, 176-pound native of Bromma, Sweden, traveled more than 4,000 miles without a guaranteed roster spot or a Plan B for this season when camp opened with three goaltenders competing for two roster spots. And, he faced a difficult transition from the Olympic-sized ice surfaces of home and the much smaller rinks of North America, not to mention a significant culture change.
“I really didn’t think about it too much, and I was able to get into it pretty quickly,” Brännman, 19, said. “When I got here, I just tried to play my game to get a spot on the team, and I managed to do that. It’s been a lot of fun.
“I didn’t have a backup plan if it didn’t work out in Dubuque. I was taking a chance. Sometimes, you have to take some big chances to get some big rewards, also.”
The gamble has played immediate dividends and given the Saints one of the United States Hockey League’s best goaltending tandems along with University of Denver commit Paxton Geisel.
On Saturday, Brännman stopped all 35 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory at Des Moines for his first USHL shutout. He made 26 saves in the final two periods, including 12 in the third period to help the Saints improve to 3-2-0 on a season-opening eight-game road trip.
On Tuesday, the USHL named him its goaltender of the week for his performance. He became the first Dubuque player to receive a weekly honor.
“What really stands out about Marcus is his competitive spirit,” Saints general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said. “He competes for every puck, every day, not just in games but in practice, too. He’s a very low-maintenance kid, which is nice, but he’s also a great teammate.
“The fact that he came here on a tryout with no guarantees to make the team says a lot about his character and his confidence.”
The Saints selected Brännman in the 10th round of the 2021 USHL Draft and assigned him to their affiliates list last season. He went 16-9-0 with a 2.96 goals against average and .896 save percentage with Örebro HK J20 last season.
Brännman represented Sweden in summer tournament used to prep for the World Junior Championships in December. He went 1-0-0 with a 1.96 GAA and .925 save percentage in two appearances.
“You could see he was a high-level goaltender as soon as he got here,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “When you watch his games this summer for the national team, I don’t think it’s surprising the success he’s having with us. On top of that, he works hard at it every day.
“You show me a good coach, and I’ll show you a team with a great goaltender. And we’re fortunate to have two of them. They battle against each other every day, in a positive way, which only makes them and the team better.”
Brännman owns a 2-1-0 record with a 1.82 GAA and .938 save percentage in four appearances with Dubuque. He ranks second in GAA and third in save percentage among goalies with at least four appearances this season.
“It was a big boost for my confidence on the new ice to get a shutout,” Brännman said. “The guys played really well in front of me and they did their jobs, so I just had to do my job. It was a fun game.”
Brännman came to North America to follow in the footsteps of Erik Portillo and Philip Svedebäck, two Swedish goaltenders who parlayed one season each in Dubuque into NCAA Division I college opportunities. Coincidentally, Portillo and Svedebäck also earned conference accolades this week.
The Big Ten Conference named Portillo, a University of Michigan junior and Buffalo Sabres prospect, as its third star of the week after he stopped 57 shots in a weekend split with Boston University. Hockey East selected Svedebäck, a Providence College freshman and Boston Bruins prospect, as its goalie of the week after he posted a 2-0-0 record, 1.50 GAA, 54 saves and a .947 save percentage in victories over Clarkson and Northeastern last week.
“That’s pretty cool that all three of us got it this week,” Brännman said. “It shows how good of an organization Dubuque is and how we get the opportunity to be better when we come here. It’s a good thing for Dubuque, too.”
