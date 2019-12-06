The Wisconsin prep boys basketball season is already under way. Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Six Rivers West, Southwest Wisconsin and Southwest Wisconsin Activities League conferences:
SIX RIVERS WEST
BELMONT
Coach: Brad Solberg (1st year)
2018-19 record: 2-21
Key returners: Luke Kamps (sr., F), Brady Wedig (sr., G), Justin Ernst (sr., F)
BENTON
Coach: David Neis (1st year)
2018-19 record: 16-8
Key returners: Will Lawrence (sr., F), Holden Murphy (sr., F)
CASSVILLE
Coach: Jacob Bernetzke (6th year)
2018-19 record: 10-13
Key returners: Sam Ihm (sr., G)
POTOSI
Coach: Mike Uppena (18th year)
2018-19 record: 19-5
Key returners: Nick Edge (sr., F), Ryan Kruser (sr., G), Ben Udelhofen (sr., G), Ty Dresser (sr., G), Gunnar Stappert (sr., G), Austin Uppena (sr., F)
RIVER RIDGE
Coach: Tom Neises (1st year)
2018-19 record: 6-14
Key returners: Cole Crubel (sr., G), Lance Nichols (jr., F), Archie Cooley (sr., G), Will Esser (sr., F), David Nies (soph., F), Connor Mumm (sr., G)
SHULLSBURG
Coach: Luke Tyson (3rd year)
2018-19 record: 21-5
Key returners: Brandon Hoppman (jr., G), Dylan Heim (sr., G), Zach Woodworth (sr., F), Eli Cherrey (sr., G)
CONFERENCE OUTLOOK
Potosi comes in as the reigning conference champ, finishing with an impressive 11-1 record in league play last year. The Chieftains will need a few new faces to step up with the loss of three starters, but it helps to return the 6-foot-6 Nick Edge down low (10.2 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game). … Another top contender a season ago that’s going to have a new look is Shullsburg, which finished 10-2 in conference to rank just behind Potosi. Only one starter, Brandon Hoppman, is back and a lot of height left the Miners in the 2019 class. One thing that won’t change is Shullsburg’s up-tempo style of play, which has carried the Miners far in the past. … Benton and Cassville were in the next tier in 2018-19. The Zephyrs welcome alum David Neis in his first year as coach. The Comets will have a tough time replacing big time scorers in Ty Bausch and Mason Infield. … River Ridge could be on the rise with the addition of Wisconsin hall of fame coach Tom Neises. The Timberwolves return four starters, led by Cole Crubel and his 20.8 points average last season. … Brad Solberg takes over for the Braves, who managed just one conference win in the previous three seasons. They’re led on the court by returning starters Luke Kamps and Brady Wedig.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
LANCASTER
Coach: Brian Knapp (3rd year)
2018-19 record: 6-16
Key returners: Dawson Bowen (sr., G), Hayden Knapp (jr., F), Hayden Wagner (jr., F), Aaron Murphy (sr., G), Preston Noethe (jr., F), Ryan Gallinger (sr., F), Cole Raisbeck (jr., F)
PLATTEVILLE
Coach: Mike Huser (12th year)
2018-19 record: 15-6
Key returners: Nathan Busch (sr., G), Austin Schaefer (sr., F), Garrett Baxter (sr., F), Tyler McClain (sr., F), Drew Noble (sr., G), Michael Fields (sr., F)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach: Andy Banasik (27th year)
2018-19 record: 20-4
Key returners: Mason Kramer (sr., G), Josh Dyer (sr., F), Ryan Thein (sr., F), Conner Smith (sr., G)
CONFERENCE OUTLOOK
Platteville and Prairie du Chien battled for SWC supremacy a season ago, tying for the league title at 9-1 in conference. There’s a lot to like about what the Blackhawks are bringing back, led by all-SWC guard Mason Kramer and his 15.4 points per game average. The Hillmen, meanwhile, are looking to replace all five of their starters — all five of the team’s leading scorers a season ago. … As for experience, the Flying Arrows boast plenty and a jump up the standings from their 2-8 record in 2018-19 is foreseeable. Dawson Bowen (16 points per game) is the focal point for Lancaster.
SWAL
BOSCOBEL
Coach: Skyler Reynolds
2018-19 record: 6-15
Key returners: Kolten Wallin (sr., G), Mitch Davis (sr., G), Jake Davidson (sr., F)
CUBA CITY
Coach: Jerry Petitgoue (49th year)
2018-19 record: 17-7
Key returners: Brady Olson (sr., G), Jackson Noll (sr., G), Jack Misky (jr., F), Riley Richard (jr., F)
Key addition: Brayden Dailey (jr., F)
DARLINGTON
Coach: Tom Uppena (4th year)
2018-19 record: 20-3
Key returners: Carter Lancaster (jr., F), Cayden Rankin (jr., F), Michael Riley (sr., G), Ross Stauffacher (sr., F)
FENNIMORE
Coach: Troy Larson (2nd year)
2018-19 record: 20-5
Key returners: Adam Larson (jr., F), Warren Adam (jr., G), Kellen Kenney (sr., G), Jacob Young (sr., F)
IOWA-GRANT
Coach: Ryan Hill (4th year)
2018-19 record: 7-14
Key returners: Michael Winders (sr., F), Ethan Kuhls (sr., G), Isaac Hill (jr., F), Kruz Kitelinger (sr., G), Kaden Paradis (sr., F), Reid Lundell (soph., G)
MINERAL POINT
Coach: Dan Burreson (25th year)
2018-19 record: 17-7
Key returners: Isaac Lindsey (sr., G), Wes Berget (sr., F), Blaise Watters (sr., G), Liam Stumpf (jr., F), Joah Filardo (soph., F)
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach: Clinton Nemitz (7th year)
2018-19 record: 15-11
Key returners: Breckin Schneider (sr., F), Dylan Stangl (sr., G), Sam Reiff (sr., F), Preston Pearce (sr., G), Vaughan Lacey (sr., F), Adam Brand (sr., G), Jagger Mess (sr., F)
CONFERENCE OUTLOOK
This league is about as deep as it gets in Wisconsin and even though the teams rank among the smallest in enrollment, it’s loaded with top-tier talent. The biggest shakeup between seasons was 6-6 junior Brayden Dailey’s switch from Mineral Point to Cuba City. That gives the Cubans an NCAA Division I prospect to pair with exceptional veterans in Brady Olson, Jack Misky and Jackson Noll. This is a team many are earmarking to go places. … The Pointers won’t be any slouch either. Led by UNLV recruit Isaac Lindsey, there’s a lot of depth in Mineral Point despite the loss of Dailey. Lindsey is as lethal a shooter as it gets in the state, ranked as the sixth best prospect among Wisconsin seniors by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook. The Pointers host Cuba City tonight in Dailey’s early season return to his former gym. … Darlington also ought to have a say in the SWAL title chase coming off a 20-3 campaign and the league title last year. Junior Carter Lancaster is listed by the Yearbook as one of the state’s top prospects in the 2021 class. The Redbirds lost four starters but still have a nice, tall group returning. … Speaking of height, Fennimore’s 6-foot-9 Adam Larson is another force to be reckoned with. The Golden Eagles also won 20 games last year and there’s no reason to think they can’t be in the mix atop the SWAL as the season winds down. … For the league’s bottom four (including Riverdale) it will be tough to make gains against the aforementioned stacked opponents. But Southwestern should again serve as a darkhorse when the Wildcats drop down to Division 5 for postseason. Southwestern has advanced to two straight sectionals, and the Wildcats have enough dog in them to be competitive with the best in the SWAL.