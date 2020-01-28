CASCADE, Iowa -- When preparing for Iowa Class 2A's top-ranked Cascade, opponents enter with their hearts in the right place. Determined, driven and ready to take on the challenge and attempt to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season.
By the end of game, exhausted and humbled, opponents of the Cougars are typically left with only one final sentiment.
Yikes.
Speedy and relentless on defense, while dangerous and opportunistic on offense, Cascade vanquished another opponent in impressive fashion on Tuesday night. Nicole McDermott continued her stellar season with a game-high 24 points -- scoring 17 in the first half -- and Skylar Dolphin added 15 points as the Cougars cruised past Bellevue, 59-26, at Cascade High School.
Mike
"The energy we played with right away, I thought we were really active. We got some loose balls and some deflections that led to turnovers and hit some layups. Then we hit some shots and we played really well. I was really proud of how the kids played, especially on a back-to-back for the second week in a row because of make-ups. Very happy with what we did."
"We're getting better. Little nuances we're getting better at doing like doubling the post -- some of our younger guards are staring to pick that up -- rebounding is a little better. We still have some breakdowns defensively that we have to clean up. It's always going to be that way for us. We have to play defense or we're going to have problems. That's the message going forward and be ready for February."
"Everyone's taking a big step as a player. Skylar Dolphin has taken an enormous step as a player and Abby Welter has, too. Jordan Simon is not looking to score much, but you see the things she does and her fingerprints are all over the game. Ally Hoffman has improved also. I really like what we're doing as a team."
"Nicole got stronger this offseason and her shot got a little more consistent. She's taking the bumps a little bit more and finishing at the rim. She's a great player and makes everybody better."
Nicole
"We were pumped up and ready to play. We always talk about having to get a good start to get ahead and we feed off of that. Once we get a good start, our confidence is up and then we just keep on rolling."
"Our defense is getting a lot better. You can tell from the beginning of the season to now with the scoring differentials. We've got tough teams all coming up, and defense is offense so we always focus and get started on defense."
"I've worked a lot on getting stronger because I know I'll need that in the future in college, too. I knew it would help me my senior year to get stronger and I'm in an early-bird class to help with that. Before school starts I'm working on that."
Rick
"We've really improved lately on our scoring, as we're more balanced scoring the basketball. It's not all about Banowetz. We've had other kids step up and we have seen an improvement, we just ran into a buzzsaw tonight. Cascade is amazing, credit goes to them."