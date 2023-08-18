02162019-statewrestlingchampionships23-em.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead wrestling coach Chuck Haas shows Joe Pins his medal after Pins won the Iowa Class 3A 132-pound championship on Feb. 16, 2019 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Haas is retiring after coaching the Mustangs for 24 seasons.

 Telegraph Herald

Chuck Haas doesn’t really have an answer for how he knows it or why.

He just knows it’s time.

Recommended for you