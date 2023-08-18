Chuck Haas doesn’t really have an answer for how he knows it or why.
He just knows it’s time.
After nearly a quarter century of molding Dubuque Hempstead wrestlers into the best versions of themselves, Haas announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring as the Mustangs’ wrestling coach.
“I just felt like it was time,” said Haas, an Illinois state champion wrestler in high school who also coached at Camanche and the University of Dubuque.
Haas has coached the Mustangs since the 1999-2000 season and had all three of his sons — Brock, Brett and Brandon — on his coaching staff.
Brock Haas is the head coach of the girls program. Brett is the logical choice to take over for his father, but no official announcement has been made.
Chuck Haas was a four-time Mississippi Valley Conference coach of the year and three times was named the Northeast Iowa coach of the year.
“Coach Haas is a one-of-a-kind coach, really more like a second father figure of mine, especially,” said former Hempstead and Iowa State standout Gannon Gremmel, who was a four-time state medalist, three-time state finalist and 2016 state champion under Haas. “He treated every kid like he was one of his sons. Coach Haas wanted those kids that didn’t fit in, weren’t the stud athletes or weren’t the most popular in school because he knew when you got around him and his family you would be a part of his family and always someone you could call a friend.
“Coach Haas always knew how to crack a joke and make the team smile in any situation, in the tough times and especially in the good times. He knew how to push you just enough to become great. Truly, if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have had any of the success I had at Iowa State. Always supporting me through the ups and downs.”
Haas led the Mustangs to three appearances in the state dual tournament, including a program-best fourth-place finish in 2016.
He coached 100 state qualifiers, 46 state medalists, 12 state finalists and four state champions during his 24-year tenure at Hempstead. The Mustangs went 301-205 in dual meets under Haas.
“Coach Haas is the man,” said Joe Pins, who won a state title for Hempstead in 2019. “What set him apart is he is able to adapt to each guy’s needs and connect to every single person on the team. He was a part of the team, not just the coach of the team. He taught me much more than just wrestling, but about life, too. To this day we still talk from time to time and he is a lifelong friend.”
Haas was a two-time state finalist at Savanna (Ill.) High School, wrestling under his mentor, Charlie Anderson. He won a state title in 1979 before attending the University of Dubuque to wrestle and play football. Haas was a national wrestling qualifier as a freshman at UD.
“My high school wrestling coach was one of the biggest reasons I got into coaching wrestling in the first place,” Haas said. “He is absolutely a legend. To me, he is the greatest high school coach anybody could ever wrestle for in the country. It was a lot of fun back in high school.”
Following graduation, he spent one year as the head coach at Camanche, leading the program to a runner-up finish in 1987 in Iowa’s inaugural state dual tournament. Camanche was third at the traditional tournament that season.
“I had a good first experience,” he said.
But Dubuque soon began calling Haas to return. He and his wife, Kim, had begun dating in 1982 and were married in 1987.
“I wouldn’t even be a coach in Dubuque without her,” he said. “She’s the rock. She’s the reason why I’m here. She’s the reason why my kids are here. She does so much for the program. She goes above and beyond.
“She’s the rock of my life and she’s the rock of the wrestling program as far as I’m concerned.”
He returned to the Key City and worked a couple of years at St. Joseph’s before joining the University of Dubuque as a wrestling coach and the defensive coordinator for the football team. He was also teaching a few classes at the university.
He was the head coach at UD for five seasons before joining Hempstead in 1999 following Dan Dunham’s retirement.
“I loved it,” Haas said. “If I was a single person it probably would have been the perfect job for me for the rest of my life, but I had Brock during that time and all three boys before I ended up (at Hempstead), so it was a good decision. I knew when Dan Dunham left that was the job I really wanted and so I got fortunate enough to get it.”
Including his time at UD and Camanche, Haas has a career 343-255-1 dual record. He was inducted into the University of Dubuque Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 and joined the Northwest Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.
Every year, Hempstead wrestlers are tabbed as ‘DH Lifers’ — once a member of the Hempstead wrestling program, you’re a member for life.
Haas says he is a lifer himself.
He is taking the head coach’s nametag off and passing it along to a new coach. But he won’t be going too far. He still plans to be at practices and meets, chipping in where he can while continuing to mentor his sons.
And that will be a good thing for the Mustangs of the future.
“His charisma and his willingness to win is why he is considered a legend,” Gremmel said. “He would always tell us, ‘no matter how bad you’re hurt or how bad of a situation you’re in, you are never out of the fight.’ I really can’t thank him enough for all he has done for me and everyone else. I just hope he enjoys retirement and hopefully he still helps out around the wrestling room because he is full of knowledge and support.”