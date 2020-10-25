Alayna Digman recorded 15 kills and 11 blocks on Saturday night to help the Platteville volleyball team to a five-set victory over Dodgeville in a Wisconsin Division 2 regional championship match at Platteville.
The Hillmen, seeded No. 1 in the regional, dropped the first set, 28-26, and took the next two, 25-14 and 25-19, before the Dodgers leveled the match with a 25-15 win in the fourth. Platteville punched its ticket to regionals with a 15-11 nail-biter in the final set.
Emily Fields put up 46 assists for Platteville; Madison Devlin had 35 digs, 11 kills and three aces; Maddie Cooley contributed 14 kills and six blocks; and Hailey Weigel collected 20 digs.
Dodgeville got 14 kills from Annah Ruhland and 12 from Olivia Argall, who also added 27 assists and six blocks. Lucy Heimerl chippd in eight digs and two aces, while Ruhland and JoJo Heimerl had seven digs apiece.
Platteville earned the No. 2 seed for sectionals and will host No. 3 Aquinas at 7 p.m. Thursday for the right to play either No. 1-seeded Edgewood or No. 4 Wautoma on Saturday night for a berth in the state tournament.
Potosi 3, Highland 0 – At Highland, Wis.: The second-seeded Chieftains won a close 25-21, 29-27, 25-21 decision over the regional’s top seed to advance to the Division 4 sectional round this weekend. Potosi drew the No. 4 seed for sectionals and will travel to Augusta, Wis., to play top-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that match meets either No. 2 Black Hawk or No. 3 La Farge on Saturday night for a berth at state.
Lilly Post had 14 kills and five blocks, while Kylie Reuter collected 11 kills and three blocks on Saturday night. Mykaylia Bauer and Jessica Noonan had 23 and 21 digs, respectively, while Brooklym Friederick and Shae Siegert put up 15 and 13 assists, respectively.
Mineral Point 3, Darlington 1 – At Darlington, Wis.: The third-seeded Pointers upset top-seeded Darlington, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 to win their Division 3 regional and advance to the sectional round. The Pointers earned the No. 1 seed for sectionals and will host No. 3 Cochrane Fountain City at 7 p.m. Thursday for the right to play either No. 2 Osseo Fairchild or No. 3 Mondovi on Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Kennedy Wenger led the Pointers with 15 kills, while Blair Watters added 13 kills and three blocks, and Kennedy Kabat had eight kills and six blocks. Mallory Lindsey put up 36 assists, and Ivy Lawinger chipped in 31. Ella Chambers posted eight digs, and Regan Suddeth collected six. Mineral Point also scored 11 aces – five from Kabat and three each from Lawinger and Chambers.