EPWORTH, Iowa — The Bobcats are back.
A year removed from the program’s best-ever finish as state runner-up, Western Dubuque is returning to the Iowa state tournament with even higher desires.
The Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats were impressive on Tuesday night in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of rival Dubuque Wahlert in a 4A regional final at Western Dubuque High School. Maddy Maahs delivered 33 assists, while Meg Besler had 15 kills and Meredith Bahl added 10 kills. Ella Meyer chipped in 19 digs.
“We said that first we have to make it,” said Maahs, a junior setter who extended her season total to 948 assists. “So right now, our goal is to win that championship. Coming up short last year, it sucked for sure. We all have that in our minds and most of us are returners. We want to take it all the way and go for the gold.”
Western Dubuque (24-10) received the No. 4 seed for the state tournament and will play fifth-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-6) in a state quarterfinal on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly U.S. Cellular Center) in Cedar Rapids.
“This is obviously always a goal,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “It’s never easy to get there. I think they did a good job. When they have something in their head, they’re going to accomplish it. I wouldn’t say tonight was our best night by any means, but they did a good job doing what they needed to do to get the job done.”
The Bobcats held the Golden Eagles (8-18) out of rhythm for the entire contest. Wahlert took four leads early in the opening set, with a 4-3 advantage in Set 1 being the last Eagles lead the Bobcats allowed the remainder of the match. Western Dubuque won all three matches against Wahlert this season.
“We knew this was going to be tough,” Scherrman said. “I don’t care what anyone’s record is, when it’s a Wahlert-Western Dubuque matchup it’s going to be tough and everyone’s going to bring their ‘A’ game. We just wanted to make sure our girls were ready for anything Wahlert was going to throw at us. They played well within our game plan.”
Ivy Dearstone led Wahlert with nine kills and six digs. Lauryn Montgomery added six digs in her final match as an Eagle. Despite a rough patch this season, perennial postseason power Wahlert still managed to crawl within one victory of a return to state.
“They kept us on our heels the entire game,” Wahlert first-year coach Paige Griffith said. “They’ve got some really great hitters. We knew that coming in and the game plan was to try and slow down their offense. We didn’t execute that like we planned.
“I think we did peak at the right time. They’re a really hard-working team. They persevered. We started the season rockier than any of us wanted, and they never lost their fight. I’m very proud of them for that.”
In a fall season full of unknowns, the Bobcats were certain of one thing — given the opportunity, these players wouldn’t squander the chance to return to Cedar Rapids.
“We wished at the beginning of the year that we would go back,” Maahs said. “Every day at practice we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but we knew we had what it takes to do it.”