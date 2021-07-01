Kayci Martensen doesn’t like to lose.
The Benton junior came in second place in her first-ever mile race at the age of eight and was determined to come back the following year and win.
And she did.
This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week dominated the Wisconsin Division 3 State Track and Field meet last Thursday, earning repeat titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, while adding a gold in the 800-meter run as well — all in the same day. She scored 30 of her team’s 41.5 total points to put Benton/Scales Mound/Shullburg third in the overall standings.
“Kayci is a phenomenally driven athlete,” B/SM/S track and field coach Paul Raley said. “Nobody works harder, and when she steps foot on that track, she takes no prisoners.”
When Kayci found out the state track meet was going to be held on one day instead of the usual two, she began running all three of her races at each regular meet to help her prepare.
“It was tiring, but totally worth it,” she said. “At state, I really wanted to win the 800 because I missed winning it my freshman year by less than a second. I put 100 percent into that race so my legs felt dead after it, but I had to go get ready to run the 3,200 so I just pushed through it.”
Kayci ran the 3,200 alongside her younger sister, Hanna.
“We train together all the time and I try to pace her in that race,” she said. “It’s really fun getting to run with her.”
With COVID cancelling her sophomore track and field season, Kayci said she learned quickly how much track and field meant to her.
“Last year was really hard for me because I saw how much I missed being able to compete,” she said. “Not having a season made me appreciate this one so much more.”
Kayci continued to train nearly every day, and was excited to learn that the cross country season would go on as scheduled at the beginning of her junior year.
“We didn’t get to compete at our normal course for state because of COVID, but I am excited for the chance to get back there next year and break the course record.”
Kayci placed third at the state cross country meet her freshman year and took home the gold in both her sophomore and junior seasons.
“She’s a beast,” Raley said. “You’d never know it by looking at her, but she will race with anyone. She devotes a great deal of time to her running and she has a hectic schedule between weight training, swim workouts, biking and yoga. She still finds time to volunteer for her church and work part-time at HyVee while being a good student. She’s just a wonderful person and every coach’s dream.”
College offers have begun to roll in, and Kayci is thrilled for the opportunity to continue her running career.
“I am just starting to look at schools, and I can’t wait to be part of programs with girls that love running as much as I do,” she said.
Kayci will run one final race today in Milwaukee before taking a few days off. She will then begin preparing for the cross country season.
“I just love running so much,” she said. “I love pushing myself to see how good I can be, and I’m very competitive. I am excited for a normal senior year.”