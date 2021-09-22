Ella Meyer has been Western Dubuque’s defensive specialist for three years running.
Her numbers are definitely proving that.
The Bobcats’ junior libero surpassed 1,000 career digs this past weekend at the Waterloo West tournament, and she added 16 more on Tuesday night as the Class 4A second-ranked Bobcats swept Cedar Rapids Washington, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Meyer now has 242 digs on the season and 1,052 in her Bobcats’ career.
Meredith Bahl floored 20 kills and Maddie Harris added 12 more for WD (13-3) in the strong win over the Warriors (1-13). Maddy Maahs delivered 47 assists and Libby Lansing closed with eight kills and four blocks.
Dubuque Senior 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Katelyn Kitchen floored six kills, Maggie McDonnell added 15 assists and Alana McDermott 24 digs as the Rams (13-8) swept the J-Hawks, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13, in a Mississippi Valley Conference match. Olivia Baxter chipped in five blocks for the Rams.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Class 5A No. 7-ranked Cougars knocked off the Mustangs (10-7), 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, in Mississippi Valley Conference action. Emma Daughetee and Addi Wright had seven kills apiece, while Wright and Ashley Glennon had 23 digs each. Maggie Nevins added 28 assists.
Linn-Mar 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At Marion, Iowa: Meghan McDonald hit for 12 kills, Olivia Donovan added 31 assists, and Mia Kunnert provided 27 digs, but the Golden Eagles (4-14) fell in four sets on the road against the Lions (5-11).
Bellevue 3, Anamosa 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets swept the Raiders, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24, for their fourth consecutive River Valley Conference victory.
Dyersville Beckman 3, Mount Vernon 2 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Trailblazers won the decisive fifth set, 15-11, to earn a marathon victory over 3A No. 8 Mount Vernon.
Starmont 3, Maquoketa Valley 0 — At Arlington, Iowa: The Stars swept the Wildcats, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9, in their Tri-Rivers Conference match.
North Linn 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 2 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings pushed the Lynx to the limit before falling in five sets in their Tri-Rivers Conference matchup.
Clayton Ridge 3, South Winneshiek 2 — At Elkader, Iowa: The Eagles outbattled the Warriors, 25-14, 18-25, 15-25, 25-16, 16-14, to win their Upper Iowa Conference match.
River Ridge (Ill.) 2, Stockton 1 — Addison Albrecht led the Hornets with 14 kills as the Hornets ousted the Blackhawks in three sets.
East Dubuque 2, Scales Mound 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors (3-8-1) earned their third win of the season with a three-set victory, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17. Ali Barklow had nine kills, Megan Kaiser 11 assists, and Anna Berryman 15 digs.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Shullsburg 1 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Alivia Polodna served up three aces and had 26 digs, while Sadie Crubel had three aces, 11 kills, and 13 digs to lead the Timberwolves to a win in four sets, 25-11, 25-13, 25-27, 25-17. Camden Russell delivered eight kills and nine digs for Shullsburg.
Mineral Point 3, Fennimore 1 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Blair Watters smashed 15 kills and had five blocks, and Mallory Lindsey had seven aces and 27 assists to lead the Pointers to a four-set win, 25-11, 25-7, 15-25, 25-15.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Obbink lands in top 10 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque Senior’s Nate Obbink fired a 76 and finished ninth out of 84 golfers at the Cedar Falls Tiger Invitational at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Western Dubuque’s Davis Stelzer tied for 11th with a 77, leading the Bobcats to a fourth-place finish out of 14 teams. The Bobcats shot a 317, and Waukee won the title with a 302. Also scoring for the Bobcats were Tyler Skrtich (78), Jackson Webber and Brock Wilson (81s).
The Rams placed 11th with a 340, with Owen King chipping in an 82. Dubuque Hempstead finished 13th with a 364, as Wil Sigwarth led the charge with an 82.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Mount Mercy 1 — At Kehl Center: The Pride (6-8, 3-1 Heart of America) rallied after dropping the opening set to win in four sets, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17. Amber Cooksley led Clarke with 16 kills, Rebecca Schoeder downed 10 of her own, and Alana Cooksley added 27 assists.
UW-Stout 3, UW-Platteville 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Emma Carlson floored 16 kills, and Nicki Kammerzelt had 17 digs, but the Pioneers (8-6, 0-1 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) fell in four sets, 25-20, 21-25, 27-25, 25-20.
Wartburg 3, Dubuque 1 —At Stoltz Sports Center: Emma Powell had 18 kills, but the Spartans fell in four sets.
Coe 3, Loras 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Duhawks (10-2) fell in a five-set thriller. Lyndsi Wilgenbusch had 20 kills to lead Loras.
PREP FOOTBALL
Blazers steady at No. 7 — After a convincing victory over rival Cascade last Friday, Dyersville Beckman (4-0) remained at No. 7 in Class 1A in the latest Associated Press Iowa high school football poll. For the first time this season, Dubuque Senior (3-1) is receving votes in Class 5A, as well as Western Dubuque (2-2) in 4A. In Class 3A, West Delaware (3-1) held steady at No.5.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Knepper takes 7th — At Center Point, Iowa: Adam Knepper (18:03) placed seventh as the Cougars (124) finished fourth at the Center Point-Urbana Invitational. Anna Conlin (22:44) was the top performer for the Cascade girls. Edgewood-Colesburg placed sixth (159) in the boys team points, and sixth (168) in the girls.