Jax and Davis Stelzer led the Western Dubuque boys golf team once again on Monday, and this time they had a little company.
The Stelzers, along with teammate Casey Perrenoud, all shot 38s to tie for medalist honors and lead the Bobcats to victory in a four-team quadrangular at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.
Max Naumann rounded out WD’s winning 153 score with a 39. The Bobcats topped Cedar Rapids Xavier, Iowa City High and Waterloo East.
Mustangs 3rd — At Bunker Hill: Kyle Arthofer and Kyler Vanden Berge each shot 39s, leading Dubuque Hempstead to third place with a 162 in a quadrangular against Cedar Rapids Washington (158), Cedar Rapids Prairie (160) and Waterloo West (169).
Rams take 2nd — At Iowa City: Jake Woodward shot a 39 and Brady Schiesl added a 42 as Dubuque Senior shot a 177 and finished runner-up to Cedar Rapids Kennedy (161) in a quadrangular at Finkbine Golf Course.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Fennimore 3, Boscobel 0 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Brynlee Nelson had nine kills, Bailee Hunt added 18 assists, and the Golden Eagles notched a 25-20, 25-7, 25-13 sweep.
Potosi 3, Highland 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter and Lily Post hit for 15 kills apiece, Justice Udelhofen had 20 digs, and the Chieftains earned a hard-fought 25-22, 25-21, 28-26 sweep.
Orangeville 2, River Ridge (Wis.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Sarah Pratt had three kills, but the Wildcats dropped a sweep to the Broncos, 25-18, 25-17.
Warren to honor Jones-Story — The Warren High School volleyball program will pay tribute to Brooke Jones-Story during tonight’s home match against Lena-Winslow. Her jersey number will be retired by the school in a special ceremony.
Jones-Story, 34, was working as an Illinois State Police trooper when she was fatally injured when a semi-tractor trailer crashed into a pulled-over semi and her squad vehicle on March 28 along U.S. 20 in Stephenson County. The driver of the semi, Craig W. Dittmar, 55, of Stockton, faces homicide charges.