Jax and Davis Stelzer led the Western Dubuque boys golf team once again on Monday, and this time they had a little company.

The Stelzers, along with teammate Casey Perrenoud, all shot 38s to tie for medalist honors and lead the Bobcats to victory in a four-team quadrangular at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.

Max Naumann rounded out WD’s winning 153 score with a 39. The Bobcats topped Cedar Rapids Xavier, Iowa City High and Waterloo East.

Mustangs 3rd — At Bunker Hill: Kyle Arthofer and Kyler Vanden Berge each shot 39s, leading Dubuque Hempstead to third place with a 162 in a quadrangular against Cedar Rapids Washington (158), Cedar Rapids Prairie (160) and Waterloo West (169).

Rams take 2nd — At Iowa City: Jake Woodward shot a 39 and Brady Schiesl added a 42 as Dubuque Senior shot a 177 and finished runner-up to Cedar Rapids Kennedy (161) in a quadrangular at Finkbine Golf Course.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fennimore 3, Boscobel 0 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Brynlee Nelson had nine kills, Bailee Hunt added 18 assists, and the Golden Eagles notched a 25-20, 25-7, 25-13 sweep.

Potosi 3, Highland 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter and Lily Post hit for 15 kills apiece, Justice Udelhofen had 20 digs, and the Chieftains earned a hard-fought 25-22, 25-21, 28-26 sweep.

Orangeville 2, River Ridge (Wis.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Sarah Pratt had three kills, but the Wildcats dropped a sweep to the Broncos, 25-18, 25-17.

Warren to honor Jones-Story — The Warren High School volleyball program will pay tribute to Brooke Jones-Story during tonight’s home match against Lena-Winslow. Her jersey number will be retired by the school in a special ceremony.

Jones-Story, 34, was working as an Illinois State Police trooper when she was fatally injured when a semi-tractor trailer crashed into a pulled-over semi and her squad vehicle on March 28 along U.S. 20 in Stephenson County. The driver of the semi, Craig W. Dittmar, 55, of Stockton, faces homicide charges.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.