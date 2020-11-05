CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — West Delaware wasn’t seeded to win a match at the state tournament.
The sixth-seeded Hawks haven’t really worried much about projections. Now they’re just one win away from a state championship.
Ava Hauser led the way with 16 kills, Carlee Smith had 36 assists, and West Delaware swept No. 7 Gilbert, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16, in its Class 4A state semifinal on Wednesday at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“There’s no doubt about it, it’s always a success story when you get to the state finals,” West Delaware coach Brett Mather said. “We just kept progressing all season long. We had a lot of inexperience at the beginning of the season, a lot of youth at the beginning of the season, but these girls just kept pushing forward and we’re playing solid ball right now.”
The Hawks (30-11) advanced to play top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-6) at 12:30 p.m. in today’s championship match. The Saints swept Western Dubuque, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16, in the other semifinal.
“It means so much, especially coming in as a young team,” said Hauser, one of just two seniors on West Delaware’s roster. “We’re just going to play our hearts out tomorrow.”
Alivia Schulte added seven kills, and Smith and Kayla Felton added six each for West Delaware. Smith and Hauser served three aces each while Ella Koloc chipped in 13 digs and a pair of aces.
“Getting the middles open left open space for outside and right-side hitters and that got us a ton of kills. That’s what helped us, was our tempo,” Hauser said.
Thea Rotto led Gilbert with 10 kills.
After dispatching third-seeded Glenwood in five sets in Monday’s quarterfinal, the Hawks now turn their sights to Xavier.
“The biggest thing is going to be to focus on our side of the net,” Mather said. “A lot of times when you play someone in the finals, you focus on what they do so much, but we’ve got to take care of our side of the net. We have to be able to create tempo. But the big thing is we have to have our minds right. Just get in the battle, that’s what we talk about all the time.”
“If things aren’t going your way, just keep pushing forward and play for that next point. Play every point as hard as you can and when that point is over, play as hard as you can for the next point.”