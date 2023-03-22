Clarke at NAIA
Clarke’s Courtney Boyd (far right) talks with her team during the NAIA national championship game Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa. She has been named the NAIA women’s basketball coach of the year.

 Tim Tushla For the Telegraph Herald

Newly minted national champion Nicole McDermott and Courtney Boyd put the cherry on top of an unforgettable season on Tuesday.

McDermott, a former Cascade, Iowa, all-stater earned NAIA All-American accolades for the second consecutive season after leading the Clarke University women’s basketball team to the first national title by any team in school history. And the NAIA named Boyd as its national coach of the year.

