Newly minted national champion Nicole McDermott and Courtney Boyd put the cherry on top of an unforgettable season on Tuesday.
McDermott, a former Cascade, Iowa, all-stater earned NAIA All-American accolades for the second consecutive season after leading the Clarke University women’s basketball team to the first national title by any team in school history. And the NAIA named Boyd as its national coach of the year.
McDermott, who also earned first-team all-Heart of America Conference hononors for the second year in a row, scored a game-high 17 points and added 10 rebounds as the Pride defeated defending national champion Thomas More, 63-52, in the national championship game Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa. She earned all-tournament honors and the tournament’s Hustle Award despite suffering an ankle injury in the semifinals.
McDermott started all 37 games this season and finished as the team’s third leading scorer with a 10.7 points per game average. She also led the team in rebounding, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game and contributed 2.7 assists. And 1.6 steals per contest.
Boyd became just the ninth woman to serve as the head coach of an NAIA women’s basketball national champion. Those nine women account for 13 titles in the 48-year history of the NAIA tournament.
During Clarke’s six-game run through the NAIA tournament, the Pride knocked off a pair of regional No. 1 seeds.
The Pride finished this season with a program-best 33-4 record to move Boyd’s career record at Clarke to 155-42. She has has improved the team’s win total in each of the six seasons that she has guided the program, excluding the 2020-21 season that saw CU play in less games than normal due to COVID-19 restrictions.
During her six seasons, Boyd has coached the top-two leading scorers in program history in Makenna Haase and new leader Tina Ubl, the all-time leader in assists in Skylar Culbertson, eight 1,000-point scorers, 28 all-Heart selections, and eight NAIA All-America selections.
Martin named all-American — The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named Loras College junior Sami Martin, a Platteville, Wis., native to its NCAA Division III Coaches’ All-America Team as an honorable mention selection. The 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in each division.
Martin led the Duhawks to the A-R-C tournament championship to earn the league’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament, where they advanced to the second round before falling to Trine. She earned her third first-team all-conference recognition this season by averaging 15.6 points, shooting 54.0% from the field and recording 8.0 rebounds per game in 29 outings this season.
Coe’s Schmitt garners awards — Coe College men’s basketball player Cael Schmitt, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, became the first player in school history to be named a finalist for The Jostens Trophy honors, a national award created by the Rotary Club of Salem and sponsored by Jostens, Inc., to recognize the most outstanding men’s and women’s Division III basketball players of the year. The awards focus on three major criteria: basketball ability, academic prowess and service to one’s surrounding communities. The Jostens Trophy models the Rotary International motto of “Service Above Self” by recognizing those who truly fit the ideal of a well-rounded Division III student-athlete.
Schmitt has been a dominant performer since stepping on campus in 2020. The Dubuque native eclipsed the 1,000 career-point mark earlier this season while maintaining a 4.0 GPA as a business administration and computer science major. All the while, Cael is a part of numerous extracurricular activities, including but not limited to volunteering, coaching and serving as a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader.
The Rotary Club of Salem is responsible for the initial review of the nominees, which it conducts over a two-week period. The Club’s Jostens Trophy Committee objectively reviews the nominees and uses a numerical system to pare down the pools to an initial list of 20 finalists — 10 for the men’s award and 10 for the women’s trophy. The winner will be announced Thursday.
Last week, the College Sports Communicators named Schmitt to its Academic All-America team.
UW-P hires women’s soccer coach — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville last week promoted Eliza Denmeade to head coach of the women’s soccer program. She has served as an assistant coach for the past two seasons and as the acting head coach for the past two months.
Denmeade joined the Pioneer staff in summer of 2021 and has been involved in all aspects of the men’s and women’s soccer programs. She has served as a recruiting coordinator and certified strength and conditioning specialist for the athletic department.
During the 2022 season, Denmeade helped lead the women’s soccer program to the best season in program history at 12-6-2. During her first year, the women’s soccer program rebounded from a 2-15-2 record the previous season to a 9-6-3 finish. During this transformation, the program went unbeaten the entire month of September and became regionally ranked for the first time.
The Fort Mills, S.C., native was a four-year starter for the Erskine College women’s soccer team, started in 60 games and logged over 4,000 minutes as a midfielder and defender.
Duhawks hire golf coach — Will Arndt, a 2019 graduate of Loras College, has been hired as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at his alma mater. Arndt was a four-year letter winner for the men’s golf team and a two-year captain for the Duhawks. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and received the Francis J. Noonan award during his season year.
Before and during his time at Loras, Arndt served as a golf coach at NBU Athletics in his hometown of Chicago, where he managed the golf portion of the skills camp and helped grow the annual summer camp attendance numbers. Since then, Arndt has worked as an account manager at Inliten LLC in Glenview, Ill. This will mark his first collegiate coaching job.
Heart honors Felderman — The Heart of America Conference named Mount Mercy University’s Breanna Felderman as its women’s golfer of the week on Monday. Felderman and the Mustangs competed at the Tussle at Tanglewood and the junior finished second overall. The Dubuque Senior grad native recorded three birdies and 19 pars and shot a first round 80 and a second round 79 to finish as the tournament’s runner-up.
Barth lands A-R-C tennis award — Loras College’s Konnor Barth, a senior from Appleton, Wis., earned the American Rivers Conference men’s tennis player of the week honor for the first time in his career on Monday. Barth went 4-0 at No. 1 doubles and 4-0 at No. 3 singles during the Duhawks’ trip to the Spring Tennis Fest in Hilton Head, S.C., last week. The Duhawks claimed four victories as a team to improve to 7-4 overall for the 2022-23 season.
Clarke sweeps Heart lacrosse honors — The Clarke men’s lacrosse program swept the Heart Player of the Week awards, as Conner Cole earned the offensive player of the week and Jack Fritz landed the defensive player of the week award. The Pride defeated Saint Mary (Kan.), 9-6, and Concordia (Ill.), 10-8, last week.
Cole, a senior, scored four goals against USM and six against Concordia. Fritz had seven saves against USM and an impressive 14 in the close victory against Concordia. In 120 minutes in goal, he had a 60.0 save percentage.
