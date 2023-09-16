The growing pains were bound to come sooner or later.
On Friday night at Loras College’s Rock Bowl, they came in bunches.
Dubuque Wahlert couldn’t overcome five turnovers and Davenport Assumption’s veteran duo of Jake Timmons and Angelo Jackson combined for four touchdowns to lead the Knights past Wahlert, 30-6.
“We’ve got a good team here,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “The problem is we made mistakes against another good team and they capitalized. “This is a good lesson for a young team, which is what we have here. Fortunately, it’s the last game of non-district play and I think it showed us where we’re at.”
Michael Bormann ran for 178 yards on 16 carries for Wahlert (2-2). Spencer Cummer had 75 yards through the air on 8-of-15 passing, much of it going Tom Scherr’s way. Scherr had 59 yards on 6 catches and added 25 more on the ground for Wahlert’s offense, which was once again potent in spite of the turnovers.
After bumbling the opening kick and going nowhere on its first two plays from scrimmage, Assumption (3-1) shocked the home crowd with a catch-and-run swing pass from Timmons to Dominic D’Aprille who went 79 yards for the game’s first score.
Wahlert, meanwhile, moved the ball well on its first possession, but coughed up a fumble on a sack by Assumption’s Landen Darrer.
But Wahlert’s stout defense held and the offense answered with a big play of its own. Bormann bounced off defenders en route to a 76-yard run before being chased down at the Knights’ 5-yard line. Gaige Miller darted in for a TD run, but a blocked point after attempt kept Assumption in front, 7-6.
Wahlert ran at will throughout the first half, but turned the ball over for a second time when Assumption’s Will McIntosh wrestled the ball away from Scherr for an interception inside the 5-yard line denying Wahlert a go-ahead score. Instead, Assumption added to its lead, marching 84 yards and notching a 28-yard Billy Moore field goal, and then forced a third turnover on the ensuing kickoff.
The Knights needed just three plays after Rhett Schaefer’s fumble recovery at the Wahlert 16-yard line to go up, 16-6 as Timmons got his second TD pass, firing an 8-yard laser to Bauer Caspers. Scherr blocked the PAT and Wahlert’s Isaac Pfeiffer followed with a 50-yard kickoff return, but the Eagles last drive before halftime stalled out.
Wahlert’s second half was eerily similar to the first. The Eagles moved the ball with ease, twice marching from their own 20 into Assumption territory. Each drive consumed 10 plays, yet each ended in a turnover.
The Knights’ Ben Yeggy stepped in front of a Cummer pass on Wahlert’s opening drive, but Moore’s missed field goal softened the damage.
Wahlert fumbled a fourth-down snap near midfield and this time, Timmons made the Eagles pay. Timmons completed three passes and ran for a first down to set up Jackson’s 6-yard scoring run to make it 23-6.
“Those are drive killers,” Marshall said. “That hurt, not getting scores. That’s important.”
Jackson added an 83-yarder with just under 3 minutes left in the game to punctuate the Knights’ win.
“We have to go through some games like this to get better,” Marshall said. “The story isn’t over.”