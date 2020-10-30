Dane Schope can sense a 180-degree shift in the Dubuque high school hockey program that extends well beyond an identity change.
In a move to create synergy with Dubuque’s USHL franchise, the high school program will carry the Saints moniker into the Midwest High School Hockey League season that opens this weekend with a trip to Lincoln, Neb. The team had been known as the Devils since joining the league in the 1988-89 season.
“The program has completely flipped around,” said Schope, a Hempstead senior who led the team in scoring with 26 goals and 46 points in 32 games last season. “We haven’t had the best of reputations, but all of that is changing now. There’s a lot more structure and there’s a lot more discipline in everything we do.
“It’s exciting to be a part of the change. I can’t wait until Saturday to show people what we’re all about.”
The change started at a grassroots level within the Dubuque Youth Hockey Association, which recently hired New Jersey native Anthony Matarazzo as its director of hockey. He will serve as a conduit to the USHL team that shares Mystique Community Ice Center and will work as an assistant coach under first-year Dubuque high school head coach Tim King.
“We’re very fortunate to be affiliated with a professionally run organization like the USHL team, because they understand development — on and off the ice — and can provide us with the right guidance,” said King, whose staff also includes Brian Bunten, Chad Remakel and Austin Willenborg. “And it’s such a big step for the DYHA to have a hockey director who isn’t a parent within the association and doesn’t have any political ties to any of the kids. Anthony is going to be huge asset, not only to the kids but all of the coaches with the DYHA.
“The ultimate goal is to develop hockey players and give them an outlet so they can move up to Juniors, college and beyond without departing Dubuque at a younger age. And, at the same time, we want to provide a place for the player who enjoys playing hockey with his buddies and isn’t thinking about moving up to a higher level after high school. You can strike a balance between the two.”
The new approach appealed to five players who returned to play high school hockey after skating elsewhere last season. That includes forwards Blake Bechen, Blake Bakey, Beau Baker and Tyler White, and defenseman Owen King. Bakey is a senior, and the others are sophomores.
In addition to Schope, the Saints return the next five point producers on last year’s scoring chart. Senior forward Drew Zillig tallied 14 goals and 27 points in 31 games, while senior defenseman Tristan Priest, junior defenseman Jeremiah Snyder and junior forward Connor Lucas all put up 20 points. Junior forward Joey Bisdorf produced 11 points.
Isaac Tillman, a senior, won seven games in goal last season. Sophomore Jack Leverton and junior Braden Hathaway provide depth in net.
“We’re going to surprise a lot of people this year,” Tim King said. “We’re really deep at every position, and for the first time in probably 15 years we’ll roll four lines every night. We’re a puck possession team and we’re going to outwork teams. And we’ll play with respect and humility, so those 10-minute misconducts won’t be tolerated any more.
“Any time you have a good, positive culture and play an appropriate scheme, you give yourself a chance for success, especially when you have talented players who understand the structure. The kids get it, and they’re excited to show what the program is all about.”
The Saints’ varsity roster also includes senior defensemen Keegan Lesch, Baylor Kivlahan, Michael Huseman, Sean Shealer and Bryan Waddick; and juniors Colt Kuehn and Zach Picker. The forward corps includes senior forwards Malakhi Haley and Nathan Hornik; juniors Brandon Lynch; sophomore Jacob Noonan; and freshman Benny Meyer and Landon Foht.