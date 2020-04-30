Social distancing simply isn’t an option at an event like the Grandview Gallop.
Last June, 626 runners converged on South Grandview Avenue for the 14th annual run/walk, which features a festive post-race gathering at the Murphy Park start/finish line. Hundreds more lined the street to cheer on the participants.
In light of the global coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions being placed on large gatherings, race organizers on Wednesday made the difficult decision to cancel the event scheduled for June 13.
It will not be rescheduled this year, and the 15th annual race will instead take place on June 12, 2021.
“We are disappointed we have to cancel, because this was going to be the 15th anniversary and we really enjoy putting it on,” Grandview Gallop president Darrell Zmolek said. “But it’s just not worth taking the chance for the participants, the spectators, the volunteers and the vendors.
“It really is impossible to have social distancing at a road race. Not just for the people lining up at the starting line, but for all the volunteers, too. There are some events you might be able to create social distancing, but in a road race you really can’t.”
Grandview Gallop organizers have been monitoring the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for several weeks and gave themselves a May 1 target date to determine the fate of this year’s event.
“We took our time to see if things would clear, and it’s just not moving along quick enough for us to try to pull it off and put the race on the way we want to put it on,” said Greg Hermiston, the treasurer of the Grandview Gallop. “We want to be fair to our team that puts it on, our sponsors and the volunteers. We couldn’t guarantee that it was going to happen or be a feasible option.
“We really needed six weeks to make all the preparations, like having the T-shirts printed, the awards completed and everything else to pull it off by June 13, so May 1 was really our hard deadline. We did not feel comfortable trying to pull everything together with all the uncertainty there is right now.”
The Grandview Gallop is sponsored by The Shoe Shack, Telegraph Herald, Hy-Vee, MVRA, and UnityPoint Health. The event includes a 4-mile run/walk and a 1-mile kids event.