Here is a capsule look at area softball teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference this season:
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Melissa Sturm
Last year — 16-15 overall, 11-13 Tri-Rivers
Season opener — Monday, June 15; vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Returning starters — Halle Kilburg (Sr., OF); Delaney Banowetz (Jr., IF/C); Emma Callaghan (Jr., IF/P); Beatrice Kemp (Jr., IF/OF); Holly Kremer (Jr., IF/P); Grace Tath (Jr., IF/P); Elise Kilburg (Fr., IF/OF)
Other returning veterans — Katherine Heimbuch (Sr., OF); Kaylee Koos (Soph., OF)
Promising newcomers — Kelsey Gerlach (Sr., C)
Outlook — Sturm returns an experienced roster for her 12th season leading the Mohawks. She expects Marquette to thrive behind strong pitching and fielding and added offensive firepower. Tath led the team with a .365 average (27-for-74) and added eight doubles, three home runs and 27 RBIs. She will also be expected to serve as the team’s ace this year after going 4-8 with a 3.92 ERA in 80 1/3 innings. She struck out 68 and walked 23. Kremer led the team with seven home runs and 30 RBIs while batting .345 (29-for-84). Callaghan also hit .345 (29-for-84) and Halle Kilburg hit .312 (29-for-93) and stole 15 bases. Gerlach missed last season due to injury.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Steve Putz
Last year — 23-16 overall, 12-11 Tri-Rivers
Season opener — Monday, June 15; at Bellevue Marquette
Returning starters — Lily Aulwes (Sr., CF); Ella Aulwes (Soph., SS); Kelsey Hansel (Soph., P); Riley Preuss (Sr., C); Annie Hoffman (Soph., LF); Sophia Wilson (Soph., Utility); Chezney Priem (Sr., 1B)
Other returning veterans — Mikayla Thein (Soph., 2B); Hailey Rausch (Soph., P)
Promising newcomers — Clair Aulwes (8th, Utility); Emma Staner (8th, Utility); Marin Gaul (8th, P); Ellie Bockenstedt (Fr., Utility); Abbie Sullivan (Soph., 3B); Mia Kelzer (Jr., Utility); Rhegan Steger (Soph., 2B); Alexa Steger (Soph., RF)
Outlook — The Vikings graduated five senior starters from last year, but should still have a solid squad this year. Hansel led all players with a .361 average (35-for-97) and had eight doubles and three triples. Priem missed last year, but hit .361 (39-for-108) with four doubles, three triples, one home run and 28 RBIs in the 2018 season. Hoffman should step into the role of ace after going 8-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 92 innings last year. She struck out 49, but walked 64.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Macey Kintzle
Last year — 17-23 overall, 11-13 Tri-Rivers
Season opener — Monday, June 15; at Springville
Returning veterans — Carissa Sabers (Soph., SS); Kendra Hillers (Soph., Utility); Taya Tucker (Jr., CF); Payton Beaman (Jr., P); Brooke Elgin (Sr., Utility); Leah Ries (Soph., C); Abbie Sheehy (Jr., P); Krista Ries (Jr.)
Outlook — The Wildcats graduated a bevy of talent, but return two of their top hitters in Tucker and Elgin. Tucker went 46-for-120 (.383) at the plate last year, scoring 38 runs with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 RBIs. She also was a perfect 20-for-20 on stolen base attempts. Elgin hit .400 (30-for-75) with 25 runs, eight doubles, five triples and 18 RBIs. Beaman went 3-5 in the pitching circle last year, striking out 15, walking 45 and posting a 4.94 ERA over 56 2/3 innings.