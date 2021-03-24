Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the American Rivers Conference’s spring soccer season:
DUBUQUE
Coach — Jason Berna (20th season)
Last season — 12-5-2, 4-3-2 A-R-C
Season record — 1-0
Returning veterans — Victoria Roethler (Sr., GK); Natalie Dienstbach (Sr., M); Meghan Moorman (Sr., M); Isabelle Robinson (Sr., M); Hannah Sawyer (Sr., M); Jordan Cadena (Sr., M); Carisssa Brown (Sr., D); Mary Herra (Jr., M); Alexis Turner (Jr., M); Molly Schiltz (Jr., M); Elena Krasowki (Jr., D); Baylee Vincent (Soph., M); Carolena Lund (Soph., D); Brooke Brodzinski (Soph., F)
Outlook — Dubuque opened the season with a 3-1 victory on March 11 at Benedictine and will play Concordia-Chicago in a second non-conference match today before opening the conference season on Saturday against Simpson. Dubuque returns seven players who scored at least two goals last year. Brodzinski led the team with six goals. Dienstbach was second with five. Roethler allowed 1.06 goals per game in 19 matches last year in four starts. Berna, the only coach in the women’s program history, enters the season with a 204-137-27 career record.
LORAS
Coach — Matt Pucci (5th season)
Last season — 13-5, 7-1 A-R-C
Season opener — Saturday vs. Nebraska Wesleyan
Returning veterans — Bryn Jacobi (Sr., F); Kiki Cabrera (Sr., D); Grace Surma (Sr., D/M); Ryleigh O’Brien (Jr., F); Emily Perhats (Jr., F); Josie McDermott (Jr., D); Abby Erisken (Soph., F); Payton McDonnell (Soph., M); Erin Rieckens (Soph., F); Jaylen Cangas (Soph., M); Olivia Lansing (Soph., M); Katie Straznickas (Soph., D)
Outlook — The Duhawks lost key players along the back line, but A-R-C Offensive Most Valuable Player Jacobi is back to lead the attack after scoring a team-best 11 goals with five assists last year. McDonnell added five goals and 15 assists to rank second on the team with 25 points. O’Brien had nine goals and six assists, and Erikson added eight goals and three helpers. The A-R-C is playing a conference-only schedule this season, so scouting opponents will have its own challenges. Pucci and the Duhawks will focus on their own gameplan as they confront what should be another competitive league race.