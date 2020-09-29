For the first time in recent memory, both Dubuque public schools are ranked in the Iowa Associated Press Class 4A football top ten.
Hempstead (4-1) moved up two spots to No. 7 in this week’s poll while Senior (3-2) debuted at No. 9.
Hempstead — which clipped Senior, 21-17, in Week 3 — has won three straight games and is in position to stake its claim as Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division champion with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Mustangs host Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-5) this week before closing the season on the road against Waterloo West (3-2).
Senior has won two straight and three of four to make its entrance into the poll. The Rams have a tough test this week on Thursday at Dalzell Field against No. 8-ranked Iowa City West (2-0), which will be returning to action following three weeks off. Senior finishes the regular season at home against Jefferson.
Hempstead and Senior were just two of eight area programs receiving votes in this week’s rankings.
West Delaware (5-1) was ranked No. 10 in Class 3A while defending state champion Western Dubuque received 16 points and was just two points outside of the top 10.
Maquoketa (2-1) received one vote in Class 2A while Dyersville Beckman (3-1) received the same in Class 1A.
Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0) remained steady at No. 5 in Class 1A while idle Bellevue (2-1) received one vote. The Vikings and Comets are scheduled to meet on Saturday in Edgewood.
Southeast Polk (4A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A), Williamsburg (2A), Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (1A) and Grundy Center (A) were the top-ranked teams in 11-player football while Don Bosco and Audubon shared the top spot in eight-player.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Shullsburg 3, Highland 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kayla Klotz attacked the net for 12 kills, Anna Wiegel added 14 digs and Elsie Ennis had 10 assists as the Miners earned a sweep, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12.
River Ridge 3, Benton 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Kendall Esser delivered eight kills, Abby Polodna had 15 digs and Sammy Steiger 12 assists as the Timberwolves swept the Zephyrs, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Galena 177, Forreston 199 — At Galena, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen earned medalist honors with a 38, Jacob Townsend added a 44, and the Pirates picked up a win over Forreston.
Stockton 2nd — At Amboy, Ill.: Mitchel Coffey shot a 48 and Austin Chumbler a 49 as the Blackhawks finished with a 200 and placed second behind Amboy (199), but ahead of Polo (267) at Shady Oaks Golf Course.